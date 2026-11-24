Coffeeshop Teams With Chris Willis and Dallas Austin for "Seize The Night (Remix)"

NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some of the sharpest work on“Seize The Night (Remix)” happens before the first verse. Italian producer/songwriter Giacomo Alloesio, who records as Coffeeshop, brings the title around twice in the intro, giving listeners a head start on the chorus.

“Seize The Night” was created by Coffeeshop (Producer) and Rob Aster (Executive Producer) along with Co-Producer Dallas Austin (30X Grammy Award Winner, Hall-Of-Fame Songwriter & Record Producer: Madonna, Pink, Gwen Stefani, BoyzIIMen, TLC), Co-Producer Brian Brasher (multiple Award winner with Creed), Award Winning songwriter Adela Hassan (Meek Mill, Royce da 5'9”, Fat Joe, and Kool G Rap), and Award winning vocalist Chris Willis (notable work with David Guetta).

Coffeeshop gives Willis a beat with enough bounce for a party and enough room between lines for a reply. Willis starts out singing to one person, reading a smile as an invitation to stay. In the pre-chorus, the flirtation becomes a call-and-response.“Say my name, say it loud” gets a quick“(you know it).” A few lines later, Willis opens that exchange up to everyone. By the time he asks the whole room to clap along and sing the title back, the words are already there.

After the coastal afternoons of“California Summer Dream” and“Salt Air,” the remix takes Coffeeshop and friends out for fun at a nightclub.“Salt Air” came from a feeling Alloesio knew firsthand, the relief of leaving the city and finally reaching the beach and surf with friends. The company of friends carries over to“Seize The Night,” even as the setting changes. A producer, engineer, songwriter, and musician, Alloesio has released music through independent electronic labels including Trap Nation, Magic Music and Soave Records. He attracts more than 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and his catalog has earned millions of streams worldwide. In addition, Coffeeshop collaborates with Aster (RRHOT) on custom vocal and instrumental theme music for CBS and the WBD Networks.

Aster collaborated on the video with Eli Lev of Lev Studio, who handled animation and production. Lev has made a series of videos for iDreamology, where Willis sings about the person who's caught his eye; the animated clip takes in the whole group.

Two guys head out together, as does a group of girls with plans of their own. When their paths cross, they spend the rest of the evening on the dance floor.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Coffeeshop premieres "Seize The Night" on Music-News News Provided By HIP Video Promo November 24, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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