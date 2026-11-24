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After 14 years as a men-only program, the residential rehab in Laveen Village now admits women, with Cigna in network and same-day admissions.

- Chris Burwash, CEO & FounderPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Into Action Recovery, an Addiction Treatment Center in Arizona, now treats both men and women. The program had been men-only since it began in 2012. Adult women 18 and older can now enter its residential campus in Laveen Village, in the southwest Phoenix metro.Until now, a call about a wife, a mother, or a daughter ended with a referral to another center. Families who trusted Into Action for a son or a husband could not use it for the women in their lives. Most first calls to Into Action come from a family member. Until this change, the admissions team could only help those callers when the person in need was a man."Our model is simple. People live in a structured home, do real clinical work, and answer to the peers around them every day," the organization shared. "None of that depends on gender. Women deserve the same chance at it that men have had here."What Changed for Arizona FamiliesInto Action's Residential Treatment Center in Phoenix now admits adult men and women. The home page, the residential location page, and the campus Google Business Profile have all been updated to match. The clinical team and the daily schedule have not changed. Residential treatment still runs 30 to 90 days, with 24-hour access to clinical and medical staff.A Structured Program With Clinical CareIn residential treatment, clients live at the center while they get care. Each client starts with a full assessment, and that assessment shapes a personal treatment plan. Days then follow a set schedule of one-on-one counseling, group therapy, and 12-step work. Licensed clinicians use CBT, DBT, trauma-informed therapy, and relapse prevention.The program treats addiction to alcohol, fentanyl, heroin, meth, cocaine, and benzos. It also treats mental health conditions that occur with substance use, such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. The campus is a private, home-like setting with a gym, outdoor areas, and meal coaching. Into Action also runs an intensive outpatient program in Scottsdale."The program is the same one that has helped thousands of people since 2012," the organization stated. "Every standard that applied to men applies to the women who join us now."Licensed, Accredited, and Physician LedInto Action Recovery is licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, accredited by The Joint Commission, and LegitScript certified. Medical Director Paul Flatley, DO, is a board certified addiction medicine physician. Clinical Director Tara Harvell, LPC, focuses on trauma-informed addiction treatment, and Program Director David Cummings oversees daily operations.Founder and CEO Chris Burwash started Into Action in 2012, and he has worked in mental health and addictions since 2007. The program has since grown to more than 200 beds across two countries.Admissions and InsuranceThe admissions line is open 24/7, and same-day admission is often possible. Into Action is in network with Cigna, which usually means a lower deductible and coinsurance for Cigna members. The center also accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and most other major health plans. It does not accept Medicare or Medicaid. The admissions team checks benefits for free in about ten minutes, and it explains the coverage before anyone commits.The residential campus is at 5213 W Pedro Ln, Laveen Village, AZ 85339. The Scottsdale program is at 8706 E San Alberto, Scottsdale, AZ 85258.About Into Action RecoveryInto Action Recovery is an addiction treatment center serving adult men and women across Arizona. It offers residential treatment in Laveen Village and an intensive outpatient program in Scottsdale. The center is licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, accredited by The Joint Commission, and LegitScript certified. It is also in network with Cigna, and more information is at .

Adam Gunton

Behavioral Health Partners

+1 303-963-4422

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Into Action Recovery Now Treats Men and Women at Its Phoenix, Arizona Addiction Treatment Center News Provided By Behavioral Health Partners November 24, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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