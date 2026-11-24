MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The State Security Court is scheduled to hold a session on Wednesday to pronounce its verdict in the case of the terrorist attack in Amman that targeted Public Security Directorate (PSD) personnel and resulted in the death of Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salaytah.

The ruling follows the court's announcement that it has concluded trial proceedings and completed closing arguments ahead of issuing its final judgment.

//Petra// AF