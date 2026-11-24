MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dublin, Nov. 24 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday visited NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin (UCD).

His Royal Highness met with a number of the centre's representatives to discuss potential areas of cooperation between UCD and Jordanian universities, including the establishment of joint graduate programmes in advanced technologies, student and researcher exchange programmes, and the commercialisation of researchers and students' ideas through accelerators.

During the visit, the Crown Prince also discussed efforts to develop education policies and link them with investment legislation to support efforts to nurture innovation in the Kingdom through the Jordan Forward programme, which was recently launched at the Jordan-EU Investment Conference as an initiative of the National Council for Future Technology.

His Royal Highness was briefed during the visit to UCD one of Ireland's largest and oldest universities on the university's leading research and academic programmes supporting start-ups, as well as the use of applied artificial intelligence tools to develop advanced digital solutions.

The Crown Prince was accompanied on the visit by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, Jordan's non-resident ambassador to Ireland Manar Dabbas, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.

//Petra// AF