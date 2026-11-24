Principal Research Scientist, Partnership for an Advanced Computing Environment, Georgia Institute of Technology

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Jeffrey Young is a principal research scientist at the Georgia Institute of Technology, working with the Partnership for an Advanced Computing Environment (PACE) as the Associate Director for Computing Innovation. With a background in computer architecture, his main research interests have focused on the intersection of high-performance computing and novel accelerators including GPUs, FPGAs, SmartNICs, and next-generation processors.

Young is the director of Georgia Tech's novel architecture testbed, the CRNCH Rogues Gallery, co-director of the Center for Scientific Software Engineering, and director of Georgia Tech's Open Source Program Office. He received his PhD in computer engineering in 2013 from Georgia Tech's ECE department.

–present Principal Research Scientist, Georgia Institute of Technology

Experience