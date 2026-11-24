MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Voters said no to data centers in their backyards. James Altucher says Musk's answer could turn a political feud into a $25 trillion opportunity.

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk and the Democrats have spent years at each other's throats. This election, Musk spent heavily to beat their candidates.

So nobody expected the two sides to end up wanting the same thing. But that's exactly where the data center fight has left them.

Across the country, voters pushed back hard on giant AI data centers in their towns. Many of the candidates who won had campaigned on tougher rules for them. And Musk's response the day after the election?“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now.”

Fewer data centers in American neighborhoods. More computing power for AI. In his latest free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher explains how Musk's plan could deliver both.

Love at First Satellite?

The plan is laid out in a filing SpaceX made with the FCC for one million satellites. And these aren't the satellites most people picture.“This is much bigger than Starlink,” Altucher says.

“These are full blown AI data centers. Loaded with Elon's most advanced AI chip technology that he's been developing,” he says.“That can power themselves in orbit. With nothing but the sun.”

Altucher calls it“the whole genius of it.” The computing goes up, so the fight over where to put it on the ground goes away.

He says Musk's first space data center, called AI1, is already designed.“With a wingspan of 230 feet, it's wider than a Boeing 747.”

Why the Rivals Might Need Each Other

That's what makes this unlikely pairing worth watching. Communities want their land and their power grids left alone. The AI industry needs room to grow. Musk's plan doesn't ask either side to give anything up.

Altucher sums it up in one line. “The future of AI isn't on Earth anymore. It's in orbit.”

And the stakes are huge. He sees AI as an opportunity that could reach $25 trillion-a-year.

The Partner Nobody's Talking About

Political relationships come and go. Altucher is more interested in one that has lasted.

He points to a small supplier that has worked with Musk for more than a decade.“Because this isn't some company hoping Elon calls one day,” he says.“Their chips are in every satellite he has launched so far.”

If Musk's million satellite plan moves forward, Altucher believes that supplier is in line to grow right along with it. He discusses this company in the presentation.

Rivals may or may not become allies. Altucher's bet is on the partnership that's already working.

About This Presentation

Musk Millionaires takes viewers inside the federal filing James Altucher believes is Elon Musk's blueprint for AI in orbit. The free presentation covers the sun powered satellites Musk plans to launch, the AI1 space data center and the longtime supplier whose chips Altucher says are already flying on every one of Musk's satellites. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher made his name on Wall Street. He has managed money for hedge funds, raised more than $100 million as a venture capitalist and designed AI-based trading algorithms. His track record includes early calls on NVIDIA in 2008 and SpaceX in 2012. His insights have been featured on CNBC and Fox Business and in The Wall Street Journal, and he has interviewed some of the biggest names in the hedge fund world.

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