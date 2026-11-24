MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Lennar Corporation securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Lennar Corporation ("Lennar" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEN ) have until January 11, 2027 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lennar Corporation securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Lennar Corporation case, Triggs v. Lennar Corporation et al., was filed on November 11, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Florida Southern District Court (Case No. 1:26-cv-28015).

Investors who suffered losses on Lennar Corporation investments can contact Glancy about the Lennar Corporation class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the January 11, 2027 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Lennar Corporation investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: January 11, 2027

Class period: February 7, 2025 to October 2, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: November 11, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Florida Southern District Court

What happened?

On December 16, 2025, Lennar reported its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, including adjusted EPS of $2.03 for the quarter, down from $4.03 a year earlier and below the consensus estimate of $2.26. The Company also guided to first-quarter fiscal 2026 deliveries of 17,000 to 18,000 homes, below the consensus estimate of 19,948.

On this news, Lennar stock fell $5.34 or 4.54%, to close at $112.23 on December 17, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 30, 2026, Lennar issued a seemingly unprompted press release reaffirming the purported benefits of its land-light strategy. While analysts raised doubt about the Company's land-light strategy, Lennar said it was“confident in the accuracy of our financial statements and the adequacy of our public disclosures.” Lennar added it had had to accept“margin compression” due to rising interest rates.

On this news, Lennar stock fell $5.37 or 5.95%, to close at $84.88 on Monday, March 30, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

Finally on October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that Lennar exceeded the low end of its third-quarter delivery guidance by 340 homes only because Millrose Properties, Inc. purchased approximately 356 Lennar Corporation homes in the final week of the quarter.

On this news, Lennar's stock fell $5.37 or 6.73%, to close at $74.44 on October 5, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What does the Lennar Corporation complaint allege?

The Lennar Corporation securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Lennar Corporation's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Lennar employed an undisclosed scheme whereby expenses associated with Lennar's option agreements with land banks were capitalized-rather than listed as expenses on the balance sheet-in order to give a misleadingly favorable short-term impression of demand and financial performance; (2) Lennar hid the fact that Millrose had abandoned its stated mission as a land bank and was in fact purchasing Lennar homes at above market rates, and renting them at below market rates, to further inflate the Company's earnings and cover up declining demand for its homes; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Lennar Corporation's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lennar Corporation securities during the class period may move the Court no later than January 11, 2027 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Lennar Corporation alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Lennar employed an undisclosed scheme whereby expenses associated with Lennar's option agreements with land banks were capitalized-rather than listed as expenses on the balance sheet-in order to give a misleadingly favorable short-term impression of demand and financial performance. The January 11, 2027 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Lennar Corporation investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Lennar Corporation class action must move the Court by January 11, 2027. To learn more, visit the Lennar Corporation case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Lennar Corporation class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Lennar Corporation case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lennar Corporation securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Lennar Corporation shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Lennar Corporation lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Lennar Corporation class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Florida Southern District Court by January 11, 2027.

What if I miss the Lennar Corporation deadline? After January 11, 2027, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Lennar Corporation investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Lennar Corporation class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Lennar Corporation investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Lennar Corporation lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Lennar Corporation class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Lennar Corporation case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Triggs v. Lennar Corporation et al., U.S. District Court Florida Southern District Court

Hunterbrook Media Press Release

Lennar Corporation SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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