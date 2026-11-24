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ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church's Texas Chicken® is giving guests some deal-icious reasons to trade turkey for chicken this holiday. Just in time for the holiday weekend, Church's is serving up savings starting Nov. 25, with a Black Friday family meal offer and a can't-miss Cyber Monday digital exclusive.

Whether hosting family for the holidays, feeding a hungry crowd, or simply looking for an affordable way to treat yourself, Church's is serving up plenty of reasons to celebrate, including:

Black Friday: 16-Piece Grande Meal for $24.99

Church's is kicking off the holiday savings with a Black Friday deal that gives families even more reason to gather around the table. From Nov. 25-29, existing Real RewardsTM loyalty members can enjoy a 16-piece Grande Meal for only $24.99. The Grande Meal includes a choice of 16PC Legs & Thighs or 8PC Legs & Thighs and 8PC Tenders, 3 large classic sides, and 6 scratch-made Honey-Butter BiscuitsTM.

It's a delicious way to feed a crowd without stretching holiday budgets. The offer is available exclusively to Real Rewards members through the Church's app or at churchs.com.

Cyber Monday: 8 Pieces of Chicken for Just $4.99

The holiday savings continue on Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, with an exclusive digital deal for existing Real Rewards members. Guests can enjoy an 8-piece chicken order for just $4.99. Available for one day only through the Church's app and churchs.com, this online-exclusive offer is the perfect excuse to keep the holiday feast going. The deal is only valid on Nov. 30 and is not available in-restaurant at the register.

Offers are for members who have signed up for Church's Real Rewards prior to the offer start date. Limit one offer per member. Valid at participating locations only, subject to product availability. May not be combined with any other offer, discount, or promotion. Does not include tax. Not valid on third-party delivery orders. No cash value; non-transferable. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For full Real RewardsTM Terms and Conditions, visit .

For more information about Church's Texas Chicken, please visit and follow the brand on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas ChickenTM

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas ChickenTM outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter BiscuitsTM, and classic, home-style sides, all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas ChickenTM have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and Future Standard since 2021, Church's® is celebrating its 74th anniversary in 2026.

Media Contacts:

Alexis Nwaiwu

Church's Texas Chicken

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Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

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