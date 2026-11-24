Sample Lernoa Certificate for a cybersecurity course. The QR code opens the record for 12 chapters, five hours and 40 minutes of active study, and a 24-question exam.

A public sample shows how a reader can check the syllabus, active study time and exam result behind a course listed on a resume or portfolio.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lernoa has added verifiable certificates to the courses its AI builds from a learner's own notes or a chosen topic. Introduced on November 6, 2026, the Lernoa Certificate gives independent learners a way to document their work on a resume or in a portfolio. Someone opening the link can see which course the learner completed, how much active study time the app recorded and whether the learner passed the exam.

The public sample verification page shows what a reader can learn about a course from one link. The example is a cybersecurity course for small business owners. Its 12 chapters include how to recognize invoice fraud and how to restore a backup. The record shows an estimated course length of six hours alongside five hours and 40 minutes of active study. It also records a pass with distinction on a 24-question exam.

To qualify, a learner must finish every chapter of an eligible course with at least two hours of estimated study time. The app counts active reading, listening to lessons and taking chapter quizzes. For a four-hour course, a learner needs at least two hours of that activity before the certificate exam opens.

Each attempt includes 20 to 30 timed questions based on the course. A score of 80% earns a pass and 90% earns a distinction. Only the learner sees the exact percentage. The certificate documents independent study and an unsupervised online exam. It carries no formal accreditation.

Learners can share the certificate by link or QR code, add it to LinkedIn or download a PDF. They control whether the verification page stays public. Taking or retaking the exam and sharing the certificate are free. New learners get their first full AI course free after verifying their account. Further AI course generation uses credits.

About Lernoa

Corvidae Limited, a New Zealand software company, makes the Lernoa study app for individual learners. It turns PDF and Word documents into courses with chapters and quizzes and schedules flashcard reviews using spaced repetition. The app is available in English, Spanish, French, German, Arabic and Chinese.

Habib Pourfard

Corvidae Ltd trading as Lernoa

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Lernoa Adds Verifiable Certificates to AI Courses Built From Study Notes News Provided By Corvidae Ltd trading as Lernoa November 24, 2026, 20:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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