The recognition reflects continued innovation to help customers deliver meaningful, hands-on technical training and enablement.

- Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been named a 2026 Top IT and Technical Training Company by Training Industry, marking its seventh consecutive year on the list.

The annual list recognizes organizations based on the scope and quality of their IT and technical training offerings, market presence, innovation and impact, customer relationships and business performance.

The recognition comes during a busy year of innovation for Skillable. In August, the company made its latest AI capabilities generally available across the lab lifecycle, helping customers create and maintain hands-on experiences more efficiently, deliver contextual learner support and strengthen performance-based skill validation.

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable, said,“Seven consecutive years on this list means a great deal as this recognition reflects the trust our customers put in us. They rely on Skillable to deliver hands-on experiences that help people build, practice and prove technical skills, whether they are training employees, enabling customers and partners or preparing people for certification. Their ambitions continually push us to innovate, and this year has been no exception. Our focus remains on helping our customers create meaningful outcomes for their users and their businesses.”

“This year's Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies highlight a forward-thinking group of providers shaping the future of technical learning,” said Jalen Banks, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc.“These organizations deliver high-quality training across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, data and other in-demand technical areas. They continue to innovate through AI-enabled learning and coaching, personalized training, hands-on labs and performance-based assessments, helping learners build job-ready skills and organizations keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies.”

That impact is reflected in Skillable customers' own experiences. Andreas Gediga, Head of Global Training Center at TRUMPF, recently reported that following hands-on training delivered on the Skillable platform,“Productivity improved about 20 to 25%. It's really measurable for customers and for us. And then it's easy to make a business case out of it to say what you invest in the training, what you will get out of the training.”

Skillable's hands-on lab platform supports technical learning across areas including AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, networking and software development, enabling organizations to give learners realistic environments in which to practice and demonstrate their skills.

See Skillable in action.

Sarah Noe-Danzl

Skillable

+1 347-966-6544

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Skillable named a Training Industry Top IT and Technical Training Company for seventh consecutive year News Provided By Skillable November 24, 2026, 20:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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