ITCC Fall Meeting

After the ITCC Fall Member Meeting in California, CertiProf outlines how employers can combine credentials with evidence of job performance.

- Santiago Gaviria, Press Media ManagerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CertiProf, a member of the IT Certification Council (ITCC), is sharing three recommendations for employers using professional certifications to evaluate technical candidates. The recommendations follow the 2026 ITCC Fall Member Meeting in Santa Clara, California, where the council presented its Future of IT Certification study on the role of credentials in hiring and promotion.The study found that 82% of respondents said their organizations require certifications for at least some technology roles. It also found that 84% perceived higher job readiness among certified professionals. For hiring managers, the practical question is how to use a credential alongside other evidence when deciding whether a candidate is ready for a specific role.“When a company hires or promotes someone, it's trying to answer a practical question: Can this person do the work we're counting on them to do? A relevant certification can reduce some of that uncertainty. Pair it with a task drawn from the job, and the manager can see how the person applies what they've learned,” said Santiago Gaviria, Press Media Manager at CertiProf.Define what the role requires. Start with the work the person will be expected to handle. For an AI project lead, that might include setting acceptance criteria, identifying who reviews generated outputs and deciding when a project needs further review. Those responsibilities give the hiring manager a basis for choosing which credentials are relevant.Check what the credential covers. AI foundations, generative AI, and AI governance and risk management address different responsibilities. Knowing the scope gives a hiring manager better questions to ask during the interview. It also helps a manager identify which areas an internal candidate should develop before taking on a new role.Ask for a short work sample. Give candidates the same fictional scenario and use the same scoring criteria. An employer could ask candidates to review an AI-generated summary against its source, flag unsupported claims and explain what they would verify before sharing it. The exercise provides evidence of accuracy, reasoning and judgment that a manager can discuss with the candidate.“One question I brought back from Santa Clara was, 'What problem does this solve for the employer?' That's a useful test for how we talk about our AI portfolio. The person using generative AI in a daily workflow, the person leading an AI project and the person overseeing its risks each need to demonstrate different skills,” Gaviria said.CertiProf's AI portfolio spans foundational and applied topics, including generative AI, AI project management, governance and risk management, as well as credentials related to ISO/IEC 42001. Those areas give employers a starting point for mapping training to the responsibilities they need people to take on. The same approach can support internal mobility by giving employees clear expectations and a way to demonstrate readiness before assuming broader responsibilities.Source: IT Certification Council, Research Study 2026:About CertiProfCertiProf is a professional certification organization and a member of the IT Certification Council. Its portfolio includes credentials in artificial intelligence, project management, cybersecurity and management systems. Learn more at .

Santiago Gaviria

Certiprof

+ +1 6402819680

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CertiProf Identifies Three Ways to Use IT Certifications in Hiring News Provided By CertiProf LLC November 24, 2026, 20:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.