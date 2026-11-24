GoHighLevel Black Friday discount deal

HighLevel's Black Friday promotion runs Nov. 23 to 29, with a Cyber Monday offer through Dec. 6 and AI bonuses on the renamed $497 Founder Plan.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HighLevel, the all-in-one marketing and customer relationship management platform commonly known as GoHighLevel, has launched its 2026 Black Friday promotion. The offer gives new users 50% off their first three months on any plan. According to HighLevel's announced promotion terms, both new and existing users can also move to an annual plan at 50% off during the promotion window. The Black Friday period runs from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2026, and a Cyber Monday offer follows immediately, ending on Dec. 6, 2026.===> Access The GoHighLevel Black Friday 50% Off Deal HereThe 2026 promotion also introduces the Founder Plan, the new name for HighLevel's $497-per-month plan, previously known as the SaaS plan or Agency Pro plan. For the promotion period, HighLevel has attached a set of bonuses to the Founder Plan, including success packs for two of its AI products, a personal kickoff call, templates and playbooks, and 24/7 live support.GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 Promotion DetailsThe monthly offer applies to HighLevel's three main plans. New users receive 50% off their first three months, after which regular pricing applies.- The Starter plan, regularly $97 per month, is listed at $48.50 per month for the first three months, a total discount of $145.50 over that period.- The Unlimited plan, regularly $297 per month, is listed at $148.50 per month for the first three months, a total discount of $445.50.- The Founder Plan, regularly $497 per month, is listed at $248.50 per month for the first three months, a total discount of $745.50. This is the largest dollar saving available under the monthly offer.===> Get started with 50% OffEligible plans are discounted through HighLevel's promotional checkout. Buyers are advised to confirm that the discounted price appears on the checkout page before completing payment.Platform Features Included in All PlansAll three promotional plans include HighLevel's core marketing and sales tools. These include a CRM for managing contacts and conversations, sales pipelines for tracking deals, a drag-and-drop website and funnel builder, email and SMS marketing, appointment calendars with online booking, forms and surveys, membership and course hosting, and review and reputation management.The workflow builder, which automates follow-ups and internal tasks, is available across plans. Conversations from email, SMS, social messaging and website chat are collected in a single inbox, so teams can respond from one place.Plan level determines the number of sub-accounts, access to features such as SaaS Mode and API access, and the degree of white-labeling available. The Starter plan is designed for a single business or a small number of accounts. The Unlimited plan removes the sub-account limit. The Founder Plan adds SaaS Mode, rebilling and the Black Friday bonuses described below. Learn more at:Annual Plan Offer for New and Existing UsersIn addition to the monthly offer, HighLevel's announced promotion terms state that both new and existing users can move to an annual plan at 50% off during the promotion window.In previous years, HighLevel's Black Friday promotions focused mainly on new sign-ups, with 50% off the first three months as the standard offer. Opening an annual discount to current customers is a change from that pattern and gives existing users on monthly billing an option that was not generally available in prior holiday promotions.HighLevel's annual plans have generally been priced at roughly ten months of the monthly rate, with list prices of $970 per year for Starter, $2,970 per year for Unlimited and $4,970 per year for the top-tier plan. If the 50% discount applies to these list prices, the estimated first-year cost would be approximately $485 for Starter, $1,485 for Unlimited and $2,485 for the Founder Plan. These figures are estimates based on standard list prices. Final pricing is shown at checkout.The Founder Plan Replaces the SaaS PlanThe $497 plan has been known among HighLevel users as the SaaS plan, and in some materials as Agency Pro. HighLevel now refers to it as the Founder Plan. The monthly price is unchanged.The Founder Plan remains the only HighLevel plan that includes SaaS Mode. SaaS Mode allows agencies to offer HighLevel to their own clients as branded software, under the agency's name and at prices the agency sets. Agencies using SaaS Mode can create client accounts, set subscription prices and resell usage-based services such as phone, messaging and AI features.The new name positions the plan as a package for business owners who want white-label software, AI tools and onboarding support in one subscription, rather than describing it mainly by a single feature. Learn more at:Founder Plan Bonuses for Black Friday 2026For the 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, HighLevel lists the following additions for users who choose the Founder Plan:- 50% off the first three months (up to a $745 value)- Voice AI Success Pack (a $199 value)- Conversation AI Success Pack (a $199 value)- Personal Kickoff Call (a $199 value)- Templates and playbooks (a $500+ value)- 24/7 live support (a $299 value)The Voice AI and Conversation AI Success Packs are tied to the AI products of the same names and are intended to help users set up those tools. The Personal Kickoff Call is an onboarding call for new Founder Plan users. The templates and playbooks are intended to give new accounts ready-made starting points, and 24/7 live support gives Founder Plan users access to help at any hour.HighLevel places the combined value of these items at approximately $2,140. The figures are values assigned by HighLevel and are not cash amounts.AI Features Highlighted in the PromotionTwo of the Founder Plan bonuses relate directly to HighLevel's AI products, reflecting the company's increased focus on AI over the past year. The promotion draws attention to three AI features in particular.Workflow AIAlso referred to as the AI Builder, drafts automation workflows from plain-language instructions. HighLevel's workflow builder is used to automate tasks such as follow-up messages, contact tagging, pipeline updates and team notifications. With Workflow AI, a user describes the workflow in a sentence or two and receives a draft that can be reviewed and edited before use.Voice AIThis an automated phone agent. It can answer inbound calls to a business number, respond to common questions, collect caller details and book appointments into a HighLevel calendar. It is aimed at businesses that receive calls while staff are busy or outside business hours, such as dental and medical offices, home service companies and real estate teams.Conversation AIHandles text-based conversations. It can reply to leads over SMS, Facebook, Instagram and website chat, answer common questions and schedule calls.Voice AIConversation AI and some other AI features carry usage-based charges in addition to plan pricing. Current rates are listed inside HighLevel accounts.Adam Bright, founder of BrightMedia and a HighLevel user for three years, said the AI tools have changed how he uses the platform."Three years ago I used HighLevel mainly for funnels, email and pipelines," Steven said. "Over the past year, Workflow AI, Voice AI and Conversation AI have become a bigger part of my daily work. The workflow builder cuts down setup time, and the voice and chat tools cover the hours when nobody is available to respond. The fact that two of this year's Founder Plan bonuses are AI success packs shows where HighLevel is putting its focus."Learn more at:How Promotional Pricing Compares With Standard PlansAt regular monthly pricing, twelve months of Starter costs $1,164, twelve months of Unlimited costs $3,564, and twelve months of the Founder Plan costs $5,964.Under the monthly Black Friday offer, a new Founder Plan user would pay $745.50 for the first three months and $4,473 for the following nine months at regular pricing, for a first-year total of $5,218.50.Under the estimated annual promotion pricing, the first-year cost of the Founder Plan would be approximately $2,485. For existing users currently on monthly billing, the annual offer would reduce first-year plan costs by more than half compared with continuing at the regular monthly rate, based on standard list prices.What Happens After the Promotional PeriodThe monthly offer applies to the first three months only. From the fourth month, plans renew at regular pricing: $97, $297 or $497 per month depending on the plan.The plan subscription does not cover all possible charges. HighLevel bills separately for usage-based services, which can include phone calls, text messages, email sending and certain AI features. Users estimating their total monthly cost should review these rates alongside plan pricing.Existing users considering the annual offer may want to confirm with HighLevel support how any remaining time on a current monthly billing cycle is handled when switching, and what terms apply to plan changes within an annual term.Interested users can review eligibility, terms, and access the promotion at:How to Access the PromotionThe promotion is available through HighLevel's promotional checkout during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday windows. New users select a plan, choose monthly or annual billing and create an account. Existing users log in and select the annual option. Founder Plan users can book their kickoff call after purchase.GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 TimelineThe Black Friday promotion runs from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2026. The Cyber Monday offer begins on Nov. 30 and is scheduled to end on Dec. 6, 2026. HighLevel has run further holiday promotions after Black Friday in past years, but there has been no announcement that the 2026 annual offer for existing users will be repeated after the current promotion ends.Buyers are advised not to wait until the final day of the promotion, since checkout and payment issues can occur close to a deadline.Plan details, pricing tables and answers to common questions about the GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 promotion are available at:About GoHighLevelHighLevel, commonly known as GoHighLevel, is a software platform for marketing agencies and small businesses. It combines a CRM with sales pipelines, a website and funnel builder, email and SMS marketing, appointment calendars, forms and surveys, membership and course hosting, reputation management, workflow automation and AI tools in a single subscription. Agencies use HighLevel to manage marketing for multiple clients from one account, and the Founder Plan allows agencies to resell the platform under their own brand through SaaS Mode.This is an independent publication and not from GoHighLevel, Inc. or its subsidiaries. And we may receive referral compensation if readers choose to sign up for GoHighLevel or other products through select outbound links.

Nancy David

Copywriter Insights

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GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 Offers 50% Off All Plans and Opens Annual Discount to Existing Users News Provided By Copywriter Insights November 24, 2026, 20:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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