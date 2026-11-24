Shelley Kester co-presenting with Honorary Jon A. Van Allsburg

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shelley Kester, Founder and CEO of Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Source, participated as a featured presenter at the Institute of Continuing Legal Education's (ICLE) 25th Annual Family Law Institute, held November 19–20, 2026.Kester co-presented with the Hon. Jon A. Van Allsburg, Chief Judge of the 20th Circuit Court in Ottawa County, who presides over the court's Family Division. Judge Van Allsburg is a recipient of the State Bar of Michigan 's Marilyn J. Kelly Award for Outstanding Judicial Service in Family Law.Their session,“When the Courtroom Becomes a Weapon: Recognizing and Stopping Litigation Abuse in Family Law,” took place on Thursday, November 19. Pairing an attorney's perspective with a judge's view from the bench, the session explored how repeated motions, emergency filings, and other procedural tactics can be used to harass, exhaust, or pressure a party. Kester and Judge Van Allsburg discussed strategies family law professionals can use to recognize these patterns, protect their clients, and respond effectively.“When legal proceedings are used to disempower someone, the process itself becomes another source of harm for a family already going through a difficult transition,” said Kester.“Attorneys and judges both have a role in recognizing when that's happening and keeping the focus on the decisions that will shape a family's future.”The Family Law Institute brought together Michigan attorneys, judges, and other family law professionals for two days of education and discussion. This year's program featured sessions on evidence, emerging technology, mental health, financial issues, and recent developments in family law. The event was cosponsored by the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan.At Wilson Kester, Shelley Kester leads a team dedicated to helping clients understand their legal options and take an active role in shaping what comes next. Her participation in the Institute reinforced the firm's ongoing commitment to advancing family law practice, empowering Michigan families, and supporting legal professionals in addressing complex challenges within the family court system.About Wilson Kester: The Empowered Divorce SourceWilson Kester is a Michigan family law firm headquartered in Traverse City, with additional offices in Grand Rapids and West Bloomfield. The firm assists clients in navigating divorce, child custody, parenting time, and related matters through education, preparation, and advocacy statewide. Learn more at wilsonkester.

Morgan Barrera

Wilson Kester

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Wilson Kester Founder and CEO Shelley Kester Addresses Litigation Abuse at ICLE's 25th Annual Family Law Institute News Provided By Wilson Kester November 24, 2026, 20:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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