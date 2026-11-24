Suzanne Nadell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many women struggle with frustration, self-doubt, and uncertainty when they feel disconnected from their purpose. For Christian women, understanding how faith, personal gifts, and daily life connect to a spiritual calling can be an important part of finding direction. Leadership coach and author Suzanne Nadell is addressing that challenge with an eight-week coaching program beginning January 2027, designed to help Christian women better understand their calling and recognize the gifts God has given them. The program offers structured guidance, faith-based teaching, and practical coaching tools to help participants move from confusion to clarity.

"Many times, women are misaligned with their purpose and mission. This can lead to acting out or negative feelings of not being able to do anything correctly. This eight-week coaching program is aimed at helping Christian women understand their calling," Nadell says.

The program is built on the belief that women have unique gifts and abilities that deserve to be recognized, developed, and put to meaningful use. Rather than allowing uncertainty to dictate their direction, participants will be encouraged to examine their lives and choices through the foundation of their Christian faith.

"Knowing you are anchored as the daughter of the King, He made you, and you are a masterpiece. God wants you to develop your gifts and use them for who He wants you to be," Nadell says.

Over eight weeks, participants will explore what it means to live with intention. Each week builds on the last, giving women time to process what they are learning, apply it to their lives, and take practical next steps. Participants will learn to identify limiting beliefs, replace self-doubt with truth, and make decisions that reflect their faith and values.

"You were not created to shrink back. When you understand who God says you are, you stop apologizing for your gifts and you start using them with boldness and grace," Nadell says.

Research shows that finding purpose can make a meaningful difference in people's lives. A 2026 analysis of more than 531,000 people across 72 research samples found that people with a stronger sense of purpose reported fewer symptoms of depression. The connection was even stronger among women than men. The findings highlight the importance of recognizing personal strengths, developing individual abilities, and finding the confidence to pursue a life that reflects one's values and beliefs, says Nadell.

"Purpose is not something you chase. It is something you uncover when you finally stop comparing your journey to everyone else's and start trusting what God placed inside of you," Nadell says.

Nadell also shares her leadership philosophy in her book, Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn't Think You Could Be, which encourages women to recognize their leadership abilities, embrace their strengths, and step confidently into their God-given potential.

To register for the 8-week coaching program, click here: group-coaching

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is a leadership coach, author, and speaker whose work focuses on helping women recognize their leadership potential and develop their abilities. Through her coaching, writing, and leadership initiatives, she encourages women to embrace their purpose, strengthen their confidence, and lead with intention.

Learn more at

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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Suzanne Nadell Launches 8-Week Coaching Program to Help Christian Women Rediscover Their God-Given Purpose News Provided By Boundless Media November 24, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media



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