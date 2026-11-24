An international partner in luxury packaging development

Marc Bureau Aros Group Head of Product Development and Innovation

Packaging engineer from inside Diptyque, Clarins and L'Oréal to lead AROS Group's global engineering teams across its integrated design-to-manufacture platform.

- Youcef Ferfache, President and CEO of AROS Group. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AROS Group, the global design-to-manufacture partner for luxury brands, today announced the appointment of Marc Bureau as Head of Product Development and Innovation.Marc joins AROS Group from Diptyque, the Paris luxury fragrance house, where he served as Head of Packaging Development & Innovation. He will lead AROS Group's global product development and engineering teams, overseeing how concepts are engineered, validated and brought into production for beauty, fragrance and luxury brands worldwide.A packaging engineer by training, Marc has spent his career on the brand side, inside some of the industry's most recognized beauty and fragrance houses, turning creative marketing ambitions into products and packaging that can be manufactured at quality, on budget and on time. His remit also covers innovation, sustainability, and regulatory standards.“Marc has sat where our clients sit,” said Youcef Ferfache, President and CEO of AROS Group.“He understands product development from the brand's side of the table. He knows the pressure of a launch calendar and what it takes to protect a creative idea through industrialization. Marc embodies the standard that defines the AROS Group team.”“Product development requires a 360-degree perspective,” said Marc.“The job is to take an idea from two dimensions into a tangible, three-dimensional product, while meeting quality standards and deadlines. AROS Group brings design, engineering and manufacturing together under one roof, which means that perspective is built into every project from the start.”Where Creative Ambition Meets Technical RealityFor Marc, the decisive work happens between the brief and production.“The brief establishes the vision, and production ensures the final result meets expectations,” he said.“But it is in feasibility and development that we truly turn an idea into a tangible product. That is where we test the risks we have identified and sometimes uncover challenges no one expected.” Under his leadership, AROS Group will advance its capabilities across early-stage technical evaluation, material selection, engineering, prototyping and manufacturing readiness, helping brands turn technical challenges into creative opportunities, long before they reach the production line.Connecting Design, Engineering And ManufacturingWhen a brand works with AROS Group's design team, the development team also joins early, so the approved concept can be engineered without losing its intent. Marc will work closely with Head of Design Olivier Boré.Pushing Technical BoundariesMarc has extensive technical experience, gained through the various projects he has led, which have been recognized by the industry with several awards. He has recently distinguished himself with impressive projects at Diptyque, pushing technical boundaries in collaboration with various partners.“On some projects, several suppliers believed it could not be done,” Marc said.“We kept pushing until we achieved the result that both the marketing team and I were looking for. First, you understand the constraints, then you work to overcome them.”Sustainability From the Feasibility StageMarc assesses refillability, recyclability, recycled content and reusability before development begins, building environmental considerations into the earliest phases, when material choices, product architecture and manufacturing methods have the greatest influence. At Diptyque, he spearheaded efforts to establish fundamental sustainability principles for packaging, both for new product launches and for flagship lines, and at Clarins, he implemented CSR initiatives related to packaging.A Career Inside the World's Leading Beauty HousesAt Diptyque since 2022, Marc led packaging development across perfume, body care and home fragrance. From 2018 to 2022, he was Packaging Development Manager for the Make-Up division at Clarins, where he is named as an inventor on the patent for the brand's Lip Oil Bar. He previously spent seven years as a packaging engineer at L'Oréal, working on brands including Lancôme, Giorgio Armani Beauty, La Roche-Posay, Vichy and Sanoflore, and contributed to a patented haircare applicator innovation for Vichy. He began his career at Laboratoires Expanscience, managing packaging development projects for the Mustela brand.Marc holds a Master's degree in Packaging Engineering and an advanced diploma in Packaging Development Management from ESEPAC, and a certificate in Technological Innovation Management at École Polytechnique in Paris.“For years, I worked closely with design agencies, engineers and manufacturers on every launch,” said Marc.“AROS Group brings all of that together in one team, across every material. But what drew me here is the people: builders and big thinkers who challenge each other, challenge the brief and reinvent the way things are done, again and again. Everyone at the table has earned their place.”“AROS Group is where the next generation of luxury products will be built, and I wanted to be part of building it.- MARC BUREAUAbout AROS GROUPFounded in New York in 2017, AROS Group is a global design-to-manufacture partner for beauty, fragrance, wine and spirits, jewelry, and wellness and spa brands. Its Product Launch System brings design, development and manufacturing together through three modular solutions: Concept Lab, Product Builder and Production Engine, supported by a proprietary technology platform that connects every stage of the product journey. Brands can engage AROS Group at any stage or connect all three to take a product from first idea through production and delivery. With teams and a global manufacturing network spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, AROS Group brings the expertise and reach to create distinctive products for brands around the world.For more information, visit .

Stacia Kirby

Kirby Communications

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AROS Group Appoints Former Diptyque Leader Marc Bureau as Head of Product Development and Innovation News Provided By Kirby Communications November 24, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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