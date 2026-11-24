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The Kentucky residential workshop helps adults address codependency and family-of-origin trauma in small, closed groups.

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, The Bridge to Recovery is highlighting its trauma healing retreat in Kentucky for adults struggling with codependency and the lasting effects of family-of-origin trauma. The residential program offers a structured, small-group setting where clients can step away from daily life and work on the patterns behind their emotional pain.The holidays often bring people back into contact with the families and relationship dynamics that shaped them. For some, the season can stir up old roles, strained relationships and familiar patterns of people-pleasing, caretaking or putting their own needs last. The Bridge to Recovery's approach centers on understanding where those patterns began.Founded in 1972, The Bridge to Recovery is dedicated to addressing family-of-origin trauma and codependency as primary issues. Through its unique residential trauma recovery program, clients explore how the family they grew up in influenced the way they relate to themselves and others, learn to separate survival from identity, and begin to break generational patterns.The program uses a workshop model built around small, closed groups. Groups of up to 10 people are admitted every other Monday, and no new members join once a workshop cycle begins, creating a consistent and private space for deep work. Clients move through phases that begin with uncovering and exploring personal trauma, continue with understanding how it has shown up in their lives and building tools such as healthy boundaries, and progress toward peer-supported, self-guided healing. Stays have a two-week minimum, and clients can choose to extend their stay.Alongside group work, the residential mental health workshop incorporates experiential and evidence-based approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), narrative therapy, equine therapy and wellness practices such as yoga, meditation, music and expressive arts.Individuals who recognize patterns of codependency or unresolved family-of-origin pain, and who are thinking about how to approach the season ahead, can contact The Bridge to Recovery's admissions team to learn about upcoming admission dates.About The Bridge to RecoveryThe Bridge to Recovery offers mental health care in Kentucky on a sprawling residential campus. With a focus on codependency and family of origin trauma, the program helps clients build the tools they need to work toward improved emotional well-being and stronger relationships with themselves and others.

Jake Gorman

MGMT Digital

+1 704-572-7172

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The Bridge to Recovery Highlights Trauma Healing Retreat Ahead of the Holidays News Provided By MGMT Digital November 24, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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