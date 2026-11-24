MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's October sell-off after the Binance exchange hack was only the opening act, according to a report released Nov. 24 by crypto asset manager 21Shares. The firm argues that the deeper damage came later: weakening investor demand and a leverage unwind that forced liquidations across the market.

In 21Shares' analysis, the Oct. 29 hack set off the initial drop, but Bitcoin fell an additional 8.3% between Nov. 4 and Nov. 11. The report attributes the steepest leg lower to forced selling of leveraged positions, with BTC dropping a further 13.5% over the following three days. Across the week ending Nov. 15, total crypto liquidations reached $5.8 billion, with long liquidations making up 81% of the total.

The Binance hack appears to have triggered the first decline, but 21Shares says falling demand and leverage-driven forced selling drove the majority of subsequent losses. Liquidations totaled $5.8 billion in the week ending Nov. 15, with long positions accounting for 81%. Stablecoin supply contracted by $10.7 billion after the hack, reflecting the biggest dollar-denominated 18-day decline since the 2022 Terra collapse. Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs saw combined outflows of $3.9 billion between Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. 21Shares expects a“K-shaped” recovery-stronger progress in Bitcoin infrastructure and selective crypto sectors, with lagging demand elsewhere.

Key takeawaysFrom hack shock to demand weakness and liquidation

21Shares' report emphasizes a timeline in which market stress intensified after the initial headline event. While the Binance hack helped spark the early sell-off, the firm highlights that Bitcoin's weakness continued even as the immediate shock was digesting.

According to 21Shares, weakening demand was evident in several areas. The firm points to stablecoin supply contraction following the hack, noting a $10.7 billion reduction. The stablecoin move matters because it can signal fewer dollars seeking on-chain exposure-often associated with reduced buying pressure and less“dry powder” for dips.

Exchange-traded products showed a similar pattern. 21Shares reports that US spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded combined outflows of $3.9 billion between Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. Together with stablecoin contraction, the data suggest that the market did not simply sell off on fear; it also experienced a reduction in new incremental demand.

What Eliezer Ndinga says about pre-hack vulnerability

In commentary provided to Cointelegraph, 21Shares' global head of research, Eliezer Ndinga, argued that crypto's condition prior to the Binance hack left it unusually exposed.

Ndinga cited macro and sentiment factors including the Federal Reserve's rate hikes in September, core inflation rising 0.3% for a third straight month, and uncertainty around AI spending that kept the Nasdaq -100 below its Oct. 6 record. In his view, the hack initiated the sell-off, but the market had already been vulnerable.

This sequencing is important for investors trying to separate causality. In 21Shares' framework, the Binance incident contributed to the downturn, but the magnitude of the later decline reflects internal market mechanics-particularly leverage.

Leverage unwind and what the bigger holders did

21Shares attributes the sharpest drop to the forced unwinding of leveraged positions. Over the week ending Nov. 15, total liquidations amounted to $5.8 billion, and the composition tilted heavily toward long liquidations (81%). That detail implies that many participants were positioned for upside or managed their risk using leverage, making the market more sensitive to downside momentum.

The report also looks at whether major holders were selling into the turbulence. 21Shares says it found little evidence of selling from other major Bitcoin holders in the immediate aftermath. It notes that the Bitcoin and Ether reportedly stolen in the Binance hack-18,270 BTC and 522,409 ETH -remained unspent as of mid-November. It also states that neither the US government nor the Mt. Gox trustee had transferred Bitcoin to exchanges since the attack.

While that reduces the likelihood of near-term forced supply from those specific sources, 21Shares also flags other transmission channels. For example, it points to the possibility that stolen funds could eventually surface through over-the-counter (OTC) mechanisms in the coming months, based on the total size of the alleged theft ($2.2 billion in BTC and ETH per the report).

The firm also highlights activity among market participants that can influence liquidity. It says Strategy continued buying, adding 2,332 BTC between Oct. 26 and Nov. 15. Meanwhile, miner transfers to exchanges fell to their lowest levels since at least 2020, though 21Shares cautions that the data may not fully capture sales by publicly traded mining companies.

A“K-shaped” recovery-and key levels investors should watch

Beyond the immediate damage, 21Shares frames the broader cycle as a debate about how deep the next phase of the downturn could go. The firm suggests Bitcoin is already more than a year into a cyclical bear market. It compares this with historical patterns, noting that prior cyclical bear markets have typically lasted around two and a half years and seen average price declines of 84%, according to the report.

However, 21Shares argues the odds of BTC revisiting prior bear-market lows are lower than in past cycles. The firm points to the growing role of institutional participation and spot ETFs as a structural difference versus earlier downturns.

Ndinga also argues that competition for capital has shifted. He says crypto is no longer the only“frontier technology” attracting investors, with AI and robotics drawing talent and capital. In his view, this mix could lead to a“K-shaped” outcome, where some segments advance while others lag.

Still, risks remain. Ndinga warns that a larger-than-expected Federal Reserve rate hike in December could prolong the downturn. He also treats the realized price of $53,250-described by 21Shares as a measure of the average investor cost basis-as a key downside level to monitor.

On the upside, 21Shares highlights a potential recovery zone. It says returning to roughly the $73,000 to $75,500 range, paired with sustained ETF inflows and rising stablecoin balances, would point to improving investor demand. For traders and portfolio managers, these are actionable signals to watch because they tie macro liquidity (stablecoins), institutional flows (ETFs), and price levels into one framework.

For now, the market is left weighing whether the post-hack sell-off was mainly a temporary leverage purge-or the start of deeper demand deterioration. The next developments to monitor are ETF flow stabilization, whether stablecoin supply stops shrinking, and how traders respond around 21Shares' highlighted downside and resistance ranges, particularly if macro policy expectations shift.

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