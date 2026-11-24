MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Kinross Gold Corporation securities between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross" or the "Company") (NYSE: KGC ) have until January 5, 2027 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Kinross Gold Corporation securities between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Kinross Gold Corporation case, Lin v. Kinross Gold Corporation et al., was filed on November 6, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Colorado District Court (Case No. 1:26-cv-05910).

Investors who suffered losses on Kinross Gold Corporation investments can contact Glancy about the Kinross Gold Corporation class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the January 5, 2027 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Kinross Gold Corporation investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: January 5, 2027

Class period: February 18, 2026 to September 23, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: November 6, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Colorado District Court

What happened?

On September 23, 2026, Kinross issued an“Operational and Return of Capital Update” that reduced“full-year 2026 and 2027 attributable production to be 2% to 3% below the low end of the previously disclosed guidance, with approximately 1.84 to 1.86 million gold equivalent ounces” per year. The Company attributed the results, in significant part, on lower mining rates and ore recovery challenges at Round Mountain.

On this news, Kinross stock fell $3.20 or 11.59%, to close at $24.42 on September 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Kinross Gold Corporation complaint allege?

The Kinross Gold Corporation securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Kinross Gold Corporation's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Kinross did not have the necessary resources and/or was otherwise ill equipped to achieve the approximately 2 million gold equivalent ounces ("Au eq. oz.") being projected; and (2) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Kinross Gold Corporation's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Kinross Gold Corporation securities during the class period may move the Court no later than January 5, 2027 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Kinross Gold Corporation alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Kinross did not have the necessary resources and/or was otherwise ill equipped to achieve the approximately 2 million gold equivalent ounces ("Au eq. oz.") being projected. The January 5, 2027 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Kinross Gold Corporation investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Kinross Gold Corporation class action must move the Court by January 5, 2027. To learn more, visit the Kinross Gold Corporation case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Kinross Gold Corporation class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Kinross Gold Corporation case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Kinross Gold Corporation securities between February 18, 2026 and September 23, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Kinross Gold Corporation shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Kinross Gold Corporation lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Kinross Gold Corporation class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Colorado District Court by January 5, 2027.

What if I miss the Kinross Gold Corporation deadline? After January 5, 2027, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Kinross Gold Corporation investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Kinross Gold Corporation class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Kinross Gold Corporation investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Kinross Gold Corporation lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Kinross Gold Corporation class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Kinross Gold Corporation case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Lin v. Kinross Gold Corporation et al., U.S. District Court Colorado District Court

Kinross Press Release

Kinross Gold Corporation SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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