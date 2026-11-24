MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded indications reinforce AVAVA's clinical versatility and position at the intersection of aesthetics, skin health, wellness and healthy aging

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAVA, an innovator in energy-based aesthetic technology, today announced expanded U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its AVAVA Skin Treatment System, further broadening the platform's aesthetic and dermatologic applications.

The expanded clearance builds on existing indications for fine lines and wrinkles, acne scars, soft tissue coagulation and skin resurfacing, adding indications across pigmentation, vascular conditions and actinic keratosis. Powered by proprietary Focal Point Technology®, AVAVA now offers physicians a broader range of cleared applications within a single platform. With FDA-cleared indications that span all Fitzpatrick skin types (I-VI), AVAVA continues to advance its commitment to inclusive, precision-driven aesthetic and dermatologic care.

“Patients experience a range of skin concerns throughout their lives, from changes in pigmentation and texture to the cumulative effects of sun exposure,” said Marina Peredo, MD, a board-certified dermatologist.“Having technology with a broad range of cleared indications gives physicians greater flexibility in developing individualized treatment plans. This is where aesthetic medicine, medical dermatology and skin longevity increasingly intersect.”

AVAVA's proprietary Focal Point Technology® delivers focused laser energy beneath the skin's surface, creating targeted, conical treatment zones. Its precise control over treatment depth and energy placement underpins the platform's ability to address a broad range of aesthetic and dermatologic concerns.

“The convergence of aesthetics, skin health and healthy aging represents a significant opportunity for AVAVA,” said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of AVAVA.“These expanded indications demonstrate the broader potential of our technology and strengthen our position in the evolving skin health market. Our focus remains on advancing meaningful innovation and building a versatile platform that meets the needs of physicians and their patients.”

The expanded FDA-cleared indications include:



Treatment of vascular dyschromia

Treatment of vascular and cutaneous lesions, including lentigines (age spots) and solar lentigines (sunspots)

Removal of pigmented lesions

Photocoagulation of dermatologic vascular lesions, including photothermolysis of blood vessels for the treatment of facial veins

Treatment of melasma at energies up to 110 mJ Treatment of actinic keratosis at energies up to 70 mJ



The addition of actinic keratosis extends the platform's applications into medical dermatology, while the expanded pigmentation and vascular indications broaden the range of concerns physicians can address with AVAVA.

Together, these indications provide physicians with greater flexibility in developing individualized treatment plans for patients presenting with multiple skin concerns. Treatment selection and parameters are guided by individual patient needs, clinical judgment and the applicable FDA-cleared indication.

The expanded clearance represents another milestone in AVAVA's commitment to precision-driven innovation, clinical versatility and its guiding philosophy: All Skin. All Body. All Year.

About AVAVA

AVAVA is a medical aesthetics company advancing energy-based technology through its proprietary Focal Point Technology®. By delivering focused laser energy at selected depths within the skin, AVAVA provides physicians with precise control over energy placement for aesthetic and dermatologic treatments. Guided by its philosophy of All Skin. All Body. All Year., AVAVA is committed to expanding treatment possibilities through science, innovation and clinical versatility.

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