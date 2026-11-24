MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fresh off a scorching 9–2 college football run over the past two weekends, Dr. Bob Akmens kicks off Day 1 of BASports.com's 7-Day Black Friday–Cyber Monday event with rare savings through Super Bowl LXI

WAUCHULA, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in its 48-year history, BASports.com is offering a Black Friday discount on its flagship football package-celebrating both a dominant 9–2 College Football stretch over the last two weekends, an earlier record-shattering 21-2 winning football run, and a prominent recognition on Google's Gemini naming founder Dr. Bob Akmens the“Commercial & Contest GOAT” of sports handicapping.

Launching today as Day 1 of BASports.com's 7-day Black Friday–Cyber Monday Daily Deal event, the promotion gives bettors 25% off the regular website price for the remainder of the 2026–2027 College and NFL football seasons. Using coupon code 25PercentOffFootball at checkout, subscribers receive every remaining College and NFL Football release for the next 12 weeks-covering Thanksgiving week rivalries, conference championships, the expanded College Football Playoff, Bowl Season, the NFL Playoff push, and Super Bowl LXI on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2027.

Key Highlights of the Day 1 Black Friday–Cyber Monday Release:



AI-Recognized Industry Benchmark: Featured directly on the BASports.com homepage, screenshots of Google's Gemini distinguish between private betting syndicates and public handicappers-explicitly naming Dr. Bob Akmens“The Commercial & Contest GOAT” for holding the most decorated long-term track record in tracked national tournaments and nearly five decades of proprietary algorithmic modeling.

Red-Hot 9–2 College Football Run: Over the past two weekends alone (November 14 and November 21, 2026), BASports.com went 9–2 (81.8%) in documented College Football selections inside a 200+ entrant national handicapping contest, delivering +7,900 net units across big-margin winners including Missouri, Louisville Over, Southern Miss Over, Navy Over, Wisconsin, Florida Over, NC State Over, Miami (FL) Over, and Connecticut Over.

First-Ever Black Friday Football Offer in 48 Years: Founded in 1978, BASports.com has served more than 700,000 satisfied clients worldwide without ever running a Black Friday promotion of this kind-making today's Day 1 release a historic milestone for sports bettors.

12 Weeks of Action Through Super Bowl LXI: The Combo College & NFL Football Season Package covers every single College and NFL gridiron play released by BASports.com from today through Super Bowl LXI on Sunday, February 14, 2027. Instant 25% Savings Code: Bettors can claim 25% off the listed website price immediately by entering coupon code 25PercentOffFootball for their Balance of NCAA & NFL Football Package.



“Across 48 years and more than 400 documented national handicapping titles, we have never offered a Black Friday deal like this,” said Dr. Bob Akmens, CEO and founder of BASports.com.“With our College Football algorithms hitting 9 out of 11 plays over the last two weekends and major AI platforms independently validating our five-decade track record as the gold standard in public handicapping, there has never been a better time to lock in the final 12 weeks of College and NFL action through Super Bowl LXI.”

Today's 25% football discount marks Day 1 of seven consecutive daily specials running throughout Black Friday–Cyber Monday week at BASports.com. Because each daily deal is strictly limited to its scheduled window, football bettors are encouraged to redeem code 25PercentOffFootball promptly before the Day 1 offer expires.

Prospective clients can also view a short 30-second unedited video certifying their sports handicapping GOAT status.

About BASports.com

Established in 1978 by Dr. Bob Akmens, BASports.com is one of the longest-operating and most decorated sports handicapping services in the world. Combining quantitative algorithmic modeling with qualitative situational analysis across NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, WNBA, MLB, NHL, and international Soccer, BASports.com has won over 400 documented national handicapping titles and served more than 700,000 clients globally. For more information or to redeem the Day 1 Black Friday football offer, visit BASports.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Bob Akmens

CEO, BASports.com

Website:

863-244-2131