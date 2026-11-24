No more squinting. No more screens. No more giving up on a good book because the print is too small.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Amy Schisler is expanding access to her work by making her novels and Bible studies available in large-print editions, giving readers another way to enjoy her writing. The decision follows requests from readers who enjoy her work but struggle with the smaller print found in standard editions.

"I kept hearing from readers who said, 'I love your books, but I have trouble reading the print.' I didn't want anyone to miss out on Buffalo Springs or my Bible studies simply because the text was too small," says Schisler.

The move comes as research continues to show that physical books remain an important part of American reading habits. According to an April 2026 Pew Research Center report based on an October 2025 survey, 64% of U.S. adults had read a print book in the previous 12 months, compared with 31% who had read an e-book. While digital reading continues to attract an audience, print remains the most widely used book format in the country.

For readers with vision challenges, access to comfortable reading formats can be especially important. The World Health Organization reports that at least 2.2 billion people worldwide have near or distance vision impairment, with at least 1 billion cases preventable or yet to be addressed. Although vision impairment affects people in different ways, larger print can offer another reading option for people who have difficulty with standard-sized text.

"There's something special about holding a real book and settling in to read. I wanted to give my readers more options so they could enjoy that experience comfortably, without having to rely on an e-reader," notes Schisler.

The expanded collection includes her Buffalo Springs romance series and faith-based Bible studies. Rather than limiting large-print editions to selected titles, Schisler wanted readers to have access to her complete catalog.

"I didn't want to leave any of my books behind. Whether someone loves my fiction, enjoys my children's stories, or turns to my Bible studies, I want them to have the opportunity to enjoy my entire collection," Schisler adds.

The new large-print editions are now available through Barnes & Noble, with Amazon availability expected at a later date.

Schisler also has more news for Buffalo Springs fans: the sixth book in the series is scheduled for release in fall 2027, giving readers another installment to anticipate.

Her large-print editions are available now through Barnes & Noble.

Readers can explore her complete collection and learn more about her work at AmySchislerAuthor.

About Amy Schisler

Amy Schisler is an award-winning Catholic author whose work spans fiction, children's literature, devotionals, and Bible studies. A former librarian and teacher, she brings a love of storytelling and a deep appreciation for faith, family, hope, and the transformative power of love to her writing. She is the author of the popular Buffalo Springs romance series, with its sixth installment scheduled for release in fall 2027. Her novel Rescuing the Rain Man earned recognition as a finalist in the 2026 Reader Views Literary Awards in Religious/Inspirational Fiction and the 2026 Holt Medallion Awards. The book also received second place in the Catholic Media Association's 2026 Book Awards for Self-Published Fiction.

Learn more at AmySchislerAuthor.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

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Amy Schisler, Award-Winning Author, Goes Big. 'Literally': Her Collection Is Now in Large Print News Provided By Boundless Media November 24, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media



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