Visit the AGM Mobile website to discover all Black Friday deals - Up to 50% OFF

The new AGM X7 Pro can be found at a discount on the AGM Mobile website

The H6 Pro can be purchased at a discount on the AGM Mobile website

Significant discounts on rugged smartphones, tablets and more are now available on agmmobile. European customers can shop deals on

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AGM Mobile today announced its Black Friday 2026 promotion, offering customers the opportunity to save up to 50% on a wide selection of rugged smartphones, tablets, action cameras, and accessories. The deals are live now on the official website agmmobile and remain available until November 30, 2026.

Sale prices are applied automatically at checkout - no discount code is required. Customers can take advantage of reduced prices across popular AGM product lines designed for outdoor use, demanding work environments, and everyday reliability.

Examples of current offers include:

- AGM X7 Pro reduced from $599 to $529

- AGM G3 PRO reduced from $699 to $559

- AGM PAD P2 Active tablet reduced from $299 to $239

- AGM PAD P3 Compact reduced from $279 to $224.99

European customers can find dedicated regional offers on the European store at .

“Black Friday is the ideal time for people to upgrade to devices built for real life - whether for outdoor adventures, daily work, or simply a more reliable phone or tablet,” said Karel Schillebeeckx, AGM Sales Director.“We've made it simple: the best prices of the year are already applied, with no codes to enter.”

Promotion details:

- Up to 50% off selected AGM products

- Available now until November 30, 2026

- Sale prices applied automatically (no code needed)

- Main store: agmmobile

- European store:

Stock on certain models is limited. Customers are encouraged to visit the Black Friday deals page to view the full range of current offers and secure their preferred devices before the promotion ends.

For the complete list of Black Friday deals, product information, or media inquiries, please visit:





About AGM Mobile

AGM Mobile designs durable, practical technology for people who live and work in real-world conditions. From rugged smartphones and tablets to action cameras and accessories, AGM products are built to perform reliably without unnecessary complexity.



Daniel Perez

AGM MOBILE LIMITED

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