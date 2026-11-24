Bequant and QueSee AI Partner to Help Broadband Providers Grow by Understanding Every Subscriber

Bequant and QueSee AI Partner to Help Broadband Providers Grow by Understanding Every Subscriber

BQN operators now see each subscriber's connection next to every call, chat and ticket, and protect the ones at risk, even if they never call.

- Sheldon Lucien, Director of Customer Experience at BequantDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bequant, the network optimization and Quality of Experience (QoE) company behind the BQN platform, and QueSee AI, a customer experience and retention intelligence platform for service providers, today announced an integration that puts BQN's per-subscriber network data next to every customer conversation an operator handles. Together, the two show operators why subscribers leave, why they stay and who is at risk right now, including the subscribers whose service is failing but who never call.Reduce Support Calls with BequantMany support calls aren't caused by real network faults. They stem from congestion that causes video buffering or blurry resolution, disappointing speed tests, and slow software updates or large downloads. BQN optimizes that traffic, so fewer subscribers call about it in the first place. With those common complaints handled, the support team and QueSee can focus on the parts of the network that really need attention. Connected, Bequant and QueSee help operators identify these churn signals months before the disconnect order.Today, customer interactions like calls, chats and trouble tickets sat in one system, with network health in another. Subscribers who stop reaching out often go completely unnoticed by traditional support queues. A frustrated call in March, a congested evening connection in April, a competitor mentioned in May: on its own, none of it looks like churn signals.During the initial eight days of integration at a Louisiana broadband provider utilizing both BQN and QueSee, 79 subscriber connections surfaced despite this pattern. Notably, 53 of these subscribers (67%) had not contacted support within the previous 30 days, and the median age of the retention cases reopened for them was 76 days."ISPs have traditionally relied on customer complaints to identify problems. This integration changes that. By combining Bequant's traffic optimization and DPI visibility with QueSee's AI, ISPs can now proactively identify affected subscribers and understand the root causes - often before customers even call. We're excited to bring this level of visibility to ISPs”, said Jose Lopez, CEO of Bequant.How It WorksVisibility in every interaction. QueSee connects to the operator's phone systems and OSS/BSS, from RingCentral, Five9 and 3CX to Gaiia, Sonar and NISC. For each call, it pulls that subscriber's BQN latency, retransmission and congestion for the time of the call. If the network caused the problem, the agent's score reflects that, so agents are coached on what they control, not on the network.Real-time analysis, including the subscribers who never call. QueSee checks each BQN subscriber's congestion and latency against their own 28-day baseline, not a fixed threshold. When a connection shows a major deviation, QueSee re-reads that subscriber's calls, tickets, billing and open promises and flags who needs attention today, with the reason and the next step. A connection with no traffic for days becomes a quiet-cancellation candidate and is checked against billing.What Operators Finally SeeChurn and complaints by tower.Where BQN subscriber groups carry the site or sector, QueSee groups calls, churn risk and complaints by tower.Who the subscribers are, and who is ready for more.QueSee can read BQN's deep packet inspection data next to each subscriber's calls and places them in groups such as gaming, streaming household, work-from-home, business and heavy upload. It ranks the subscribers who hit their plan's top speed most often and puts what they said on their calls next to them.The churn they could have stopped.Every subscriber who leaves gets a reason from a fixed list, with network quality rarely quantified as a factor. With BQN connected, "service quality" is measured on the connection, not inferred from the call.Findings back in BQN.QueSee writes what it finds into the BQN subscriber groups the operator picks, so the network team works at-risk and poor-experience subscribers with existing policies and reports."Many of the subscribers a provider loses never say a word to support. BQN sees their connection. QueSee turns that into a name, a reason and a next step for whoever can still keep them," said Andrew Konovalenko, CEO of QueSee AI."Retention is a customer experience problem before it's a sales problem. With QueSee spotting at-risk subscribers and BQN resolving quality issues, operators can act before a frustrated customer becomes a lost one," said Sheldon Lucien, Director of Customer Experience at Bequant.Results Operators see with QueSee:Operators running QueSee report strong results from their own systems, such as retaining over 100 subscribers in their first year while protecting recurring monthly revenue, saving multiple subscribers within their first few weeks, and drastically reducing call review times from 45 minutes to 5 minutes.AvailabilityThe integration is available now to BQN operators. Deep packet inspection groups, the tower view and group sync are set up for each operator during onboarding, with no development work on the operator's side. QueSee is an add-on: nothing the team dials on or bills from changes. Call audio is deleted after analysis, and full transcripts are never stored. Operators can ask Bequant for a free Customer Experience report built from their own calls and BQN data, including the subscribers at risk today who haven't called.About BequantBequant is a leading network optimization software company from Madrid, Spain, focused on developing technology that adds intelligence to networks, to extract the maximum performance out of available infrastructure. The BQN product has been acquired by over 600 networks world-wide, including wireless, fiber, satellite, and cable ISPs, mobile cellular networks, and enterprise and hospitality networks. For more information, visit bequant.About QueSee AIQueSee is a customer experience and retention intelligence platform for service providers. It connects customer interactions with the provider's billing, CRM, OSS/BSS and network data to show why subscribers leave, why they stay, where they hit friction and what they say about the provider and its competitors.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain. Customer results reflect individual operators and do not guarantee comparable outcomes.TrademarksBQN is a product of Bequant, S.L. QueSee and the QueSee logo are trademarks of QueSee AI, Inc.

Temirlan Toktabek - Head of Marketing

QueSee AI

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Bequant and QueSee AI Partner to Help Broadband Providers Grow by Understanding Every Subscriber News Provided By QueSee AI November 24, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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