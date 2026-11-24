NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Friday is a good time to revisit home improvements that have been sitting on the to-do list, and the bathroom is one space where the right upgrade can make a difference every day. For homeowners looking to replace an outdated toilet or bring more convenience and hygiene into their bathrooms, HOROW introduces its X70 Smart Toilet in the spotlight this holiday shopping season. Combining a built-in tank, pump-assisted flushing, intelligent functions, and multiple hygiene technologies, the X70 is designed to bring a more practical level of smart technology into everyday bathroom use.

Reliable flushing is one of the most important considerations when choosing a toilet, and the X70 addresses this with an integrated flushing system. Its built-in water tank and pump, which are designed to deliver a strong, consistent flush. Anyone who has lived in a home with weak water pressure knows how frustrating an unreliable toilet can be. Having to flush more than once or worrying about whether everything will clear properly. The pump-assisted system is designed to help deliver a more dependable flush, while its Tornado and dual-flush functions provide different flushing options for everyday household needs. This combination makes the X70 more than a technology-focused bathroom fixture; it addresses one of the most basic requirements of a toilet.

Beyond flushing performance, the X70 incorporates smart functions intended to make everyday bathroom routines more convenient. Its intelligent sensing features help reduce the need for manual operation, while its touchless functions offer a more hands-free experience. The built-in bidet system also provides personalized washing options, allowing users to adjust their cleaning experience according to individual preferences. For households with different users and daily routines, having these functions integrated into one fixture can make the bathroom easier and more comfortable to use.

Hygiene is another area where the X70 goes beyond conventional toilet design. The model incorporates multiple technologies designed to support a cleaner bathroom environment, including UVC sterilization and electrolyzed water for cleaning-related functions. Its platinum-catalyst deodorizer is designed to help reduce unwanted odors, while the integrated filtration system adds another layer to its water-treatment approach. Rather than relying on a single cleaning feature, the X70 combines several technologies to address different aspects of bathroom hygiene, from the bidet system to odor control.

The toilet also features a foam shield designed to help reduce splashing and contain unpleasant odors. This can be particularly useful in shared family bathrooms, where keeping the space clean between regular cleaning sessions is an ongoing consideration. Combined with its automated functions and integrated hygiene technologies, these features make the X70 a practical option for homeowners who want to reduce some of the routine maintenance associated with bathroom use.

HOROW has also considered how the X70 fits into the overall bathroom environment. Its streamlined, contemporary appearance offers an alternative to the more traditional toilet designs found in many older homes, making it suitable for homeowners updating their bathrooms with a cleaner, more modern look. The integrated design brings several functions together in one fixture, avoiding the need to add separate accessories or devices to achieve a more convenient bathroom experience.

For homeowners planning a broader renovation, the X70 may also be worth considering as part of a coordinated bathroom upgrade. Some projects involve replacing the toilet in a primary bathroom while updating a guest bathroom, or improving multiple bathrooms in a family home at the same time. Rather than treating each fixture replacement as an isolated purchase, homeowners can compare smart toilet options across the different spaces and consider which features would be most useful for their household. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns bringing seasonal offers to the market, this period provides an opportunity to review available models and pricing while planning those improvements.

The X70 is worth exploring for homeowners dealing with inconsistent flushing performance, families looking for a more hygienic shared bathroom, and anyone interested in combining personalized bidet cleaning with hands-free smart functions. Its built-in water tank and 100W booster pump address everyday flushing needs, while UVC sterilization, electrolyzed water, foam shielding, and platinum-catalyst deodorization add a broader approach to bathroom cleanliness.

For homeowners who have been thinking about replacing an outdated toilet, Black Friday may be a convenient time to finally get around to it. The HOROW X70 Smart Toilet brings together a built-in tank, a pump-assisted flushing system, and a contemporary design in a product intended for everyday use. A bathroom upgrade might not be the most glamorous Black Friday purchase, but it doesn't have to be. Sometimes, the purchases that make the most sense are the ones that solve a problem customers have been dealing with for years.

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HOROW

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HOROW Introduces X70 Smart Toilet: Bring Smarter Hygiene and Everyday Comfort to The Bathrooms This Black Friday News Provided By Hummingbird Marketing Agency Inc. November 24, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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