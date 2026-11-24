Bombardier's newest service facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Avionco USA is scheduled to be the first to access Bombardier's newest service facility, sending a Challenger 3500 under its management for service.

- Josh DoddCANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bombardier has announced it will open its newest service facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana in November 2026, featuring 64,500 square feet of repair and overhaul space for up to 6 aircraft. Avionco USA is scheduled to be the first to access the facility when it opens, sending a Challenger 3500 under their management for service.Josh Dodd, COO at Avionco said“Bombardier's addition of this service facility for its U.S. clientele gives owners and operators more convenient access in this market that serves over 3,000 of their aircraft. Avionco manages multiple Bombardier type aircraft and is pleased to have greater opportunities for scheduled and unscheduled services.”“Bombardier and Avionco have a long-standing business relationship spanning 25 years and we know we can always count on them to exceed customer expectations. Our Challenger aircraft may be the first to access the new facility, but that's just the beginning.”The new facility will serve all Bombardier platforms and types and represents a significant investment by the company in the U.S. market.About AvioncoFormed in 2000 by Mike Dodd and Josh Dodd, Avionco is a premier aircraft services provider, purpose-built to serve aircraft owners whose business and lifestyle needs require impeccable service and efficiency in everything they do.Josh Dodd, COO, leads day to day operations with a team of dedicated senior management professionals delivering a complete suite of flight management services including Pilot and Crew selection, In-Flight and Ground Operations, Safety and Compliance, and Entry Into Service (EIS). Learn more at or call 1-403 -693-0080.

Juan Leiva

Avionco

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Avionco to be first to access Bombardier's new 64,500 sq ft service facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. News Provided By Fleiva Inc November 24, 2026, 20:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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