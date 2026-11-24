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Management agreement with The Bascom Group adds 10,597-square-foot flexible office center in the heart of Downtown Long Beach

- Michael Pollack, EVP of Real Estate LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Workspaces, one of the nation's largest privately owned flexible office operators, announced today that it has signed a management agreement with The Bascom Group to operate a new 10,597-square-foot flexible office center at 200 Pine Avenue, Suite 400, in Downtown Long Beach.Located on the fourth floor of the six-story office and retail property, the new Premier Workspaces center will feature 17 furnished, turn-key private offices and executive suites for individuals and teams, along with two meeting rooms available by the hour and coworking. The location is expected to open in mid-December 2026, with pre-leasing available in advance of the opening.The addition of 200 Pine Avenue will bring Premier Workspaces' Long Beach portfolio to five locations, further strengthening the company's presence across the city. Premier currently operates Park Tower at 5150 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Aero Long Beach at 3780 Kilroy Airport Way, 444 W Ocean Boulevard and Oceangate at 100 Oceangate. Together with the new Downtown location, Premier will offer flexible workspace across Downtown Long Beach, the waterfront, the Airport Area and the Pacific Coast Highway corridor.“Long Beach has been an important market for Premier for many years, and adding a fifth location gives businesses even more flexibility in where and how they work across the city,” said Amy Fuller, President at Premier Workspaces.“Downtown Long Beach has a unique combination of businesses, restaurants, hotels, transportation and waterfront amenities that makes it particularly attractive for companies and professionals. With the city also preparing to welcome visitors from around the world for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, we believe this is an exciting time to expand our presence here.”Premier Workspaces will provide businesses with flexible office solutions that include furniture, business-grade internet, shared utilities, access to a meeting room and common areas. Flexible terms allow entrepreneurs, professional service firms, established companies, satellite teams and hybrid workforces to establish a professional office quickly and adjust their workspace as business needs evolve.Located at the prominent intersection of Pine Avenue and Broadway, 200 Pine Avenue sits in the heart of Downtown Long Beach's business and entertainment district. The recently renovated property features upgraded common areas, professional interiors, covered parking and convenient access to the Metro A Line, major bus routes and the 710 Freeway. The center is also within walking distance of Long Beach City Hall, the County Courthouse and the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.Premier clients will be surrounded by an extensive mix of dining, shopping, hotels and entertainment. Nearby destinations include The Pike Outlets, Shoreline Village and the Aquarium of the Pacific, along with popular restaurants and businesses throughout Pine Avenue and The Promenade. Agaves Kitchen & Tequila is located at 200 Pine, providing an additional on-site dining option.Downtown Long Beach continues to evolve as a major Southern California business, residential and visitor destination, with ongoing investment in housing, infrastructure, public spaces and the waterfront. The city's combination of a walkable downtown, transportation access and proximity to the Port of Long Beach, Long Beach Airport and surrounding Los Angeles County business communities gives companies a distinctive location for establishing or expanding a regional presence.Long Beach will also play a significant role in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an official LA28 venue city. Current plans include multiple competition venues throughout the Long Beach waterfront and Convention Center area, bringing additional international attention to the city leading into 2028.“Our management agreement with The Bascom Group is a good example of how Premier can work with property owners to introduce flexible workspace into an existing office asset,” said Michael Pollack, Executive Vice President of Real Estate for Premier Workspaces.“200 Pine combines a strong Downtown location, walkable amenities and excellent regional accessibility. With Premier already operating four successful Long Beach centers, we understand this market and see an opportunity to build on that presence while creating additional value for the property.”The agreement reflects Premier Workspaces' continued expansion of its management platform, partnering with commercial property owners to operate professionally managed flexible workspace within existing office assets. Premier brings more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing, operations and workspace management to help owners respond to the growing demand for flexible office solutions.Private offices, executive suites, team workspace and a meeting room are expected to be available beginning mid-December 2026.For leasing information, pricing or to join the pre-leasing list, visit the Premier Workspaces 200 Pine Avenue Downtown Long Beach office space page or call (562) 600-0525About Premier WorkspacesFounded in 2002, Premier Workspaces( ) is a leading operator in the executive suite, coworking, and flexible office sector, with locations across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Since inception, the company has owned and operated more than 155 locations, representing over 2.8 million square feet of commercial office space nationwide. Workspaces that work###

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Premier Workspaces Expands Long Beach Presence with Fifth Location at 200 Pine Avenue News Provided By Premier Workspaces November 24, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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