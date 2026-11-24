David M. Fink, president, Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc.

- David M. Fink, President, PPIIRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) today pushed for the final approvals of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 H.R. 2347, a highly favorable measure for the nation that will speed up critically needed infrastructure projects. By streamlining federal reviews, it will bring more certainty to energy, water, transportation, broadband and other infrastructure projects across the country.PPI joined more than 400 organizations in a coalition letter led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urging the House to pass the legislation. The bill was passed by the Senate on November 19, 2026. PPI is the major North American trade association representing the plastic pipe industry.“America's infrastructure is aging, and communities need solutions that last,” stated David M. Fink, president, PPI.“Plastic pipe is durable, corrosion-resistant and cost-effective, which makes it well suited to modernize water, sewer, stormwater, broadband and energy systems. As projects move forward faster, PPI members stand ready to help the nation meet its infrastructure goals.”Fink explained that there are many benefits the bill will bring to American's everyday way of life.Water and sewer: Certain repairs and replacements of existing infrastructure could avoid a federal environmental review when they stay near the existing infrastructure, keep the same purpose and increase capacity by no more than 20 percent.Broadband: More federally funded wired broadband projects could avoid another environmental review when they use an existing right-of-way that has already been reviewed.Transportation: Some projects receiving $10 million or less in U.S. Department of Transportation funding could avoid a federal environmental review.Utility lines and stormwater: The bill would keep nationwide permits available for qualifying projects and allow Clean Water Act general permits to last up to 10 years instead of five.Electric infrastructure: Certain upgrades to existing power lines and related facilities within existing utility corridors could avoid federal environmental and historic-preservation reviews.Provisions of H.R. 2347 relevant to the plastic pipe industry include:.NEPA modernization: Streamlines environmental reviews and reduces permitting delays..Judicial review: Speeds up court challenges to federal permitting decisions..Clean Water Act: Streamlines permitting, including extending certain general permits from five to 10 years..Broadband infrastructure: Lets more federally funded broadband projects avoid additional NEPA reviews when they use previously reviewed rights-of-way..Transportation infrastructure: Streamlines environmental reviews for certain smaller federally funded projects..Water and sewer infrastructure: Eases environmental review for qualifying repairs and replacements of existing systems..Electric infrastructure: Speeds up upgrades to existing power lines within existing utility corridor“These changes will help communities move forward with infrastructure improvements and give manufacturers, utilities and project developers greater certainty when planning investments,” Fink continued.“PPI and our more than 200 member companies thank lawmakers for their practical foresight in creating and for advancing this legislation and we urge the President to sign it promptly when it arrives on his desk.”More information can be found at###

STEPHEN C COOPER

SCA Communications, Inc.

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Industry Association Urges Further Approvals of Bipartisan Reforms Bill News Provided By SCA Communications, Inc. November 24, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, U.S. Politics



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