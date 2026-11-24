Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni on Tuesday appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health to present the State Department's proposals for the 2027 Budget Policy Statement, outlining key areas requiring investment in the 2027/28 financial year.

The session, chaired by Committee Chairperson Hon. Dr James Nyikal, focused on the department's priorities in Primary Health Care, disease surveillance and control, public health and sanitation, Human Resources for Health, and health coordination and relations.

The submissions addressed the need to strengthen disease surveillance and response capacity, expand access to essential public health services, improve sanitation, and ensure adequate staffing across the health system.

Muthoni called on the Committee to consider measures to address the budget deficit facing the department, noting that adequate funding is necessary to support the implementation of its programmes and priority areas.

She also highlighted the importance of effective coordination and collaboration with other stakeholders in planning and implementing public health programmes.

The PS was accompanied by senior officials from the State Department and its agencies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.