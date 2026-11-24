This initiative aims to strengthen the capacity to identify, analyse and anticipate health risks associated with criminal activities, with a view to improving the prevention of threats to human security in West Africa.

In the region, several forms of crime – including illegal mining, drug trafficking, human trafficking, the circulation of counterfeit medicines, illegal fishing and gender-based violence – have serious health consequences. Poisoning incidents linked to artisanal gold mining in Nigeria, water pollution in Ghana and the ''kush'' drug crisis in Sierra Leone and Liberia illustrate the scale of these challenges.

At the opening of the meeting, the Director of Early Warning at the ECOWAS Commission, Ms Nanténé Coulibaly, emphasised the need to move beyond sectoral approaches by cross-referencing criminal, health and community data to detect early warning signs and anticipate crises. She pointed out that ''information alone does not prevent crises; it is concerted, swift and coordinated action that makes the difference”.

Representing the Director of the ECOWAS National Office in Senegal, Ms Adja Coumba Mbor Sall, emphasised the importance of a better understanding of the interactions between organised crime and public health in order to develop effective responses and protect populations.

Bringing together national analysts, focal points and technical and institutional partners, the workshop will provide an opportunity to deepen the analysis of the crime-health nexus, strengthen the use of the Human Security Analysis Framework (HSAF) and develop a regional crime-health risk matrix, designed to guide prevention and response actions.

This meeting forms part of ECOWAS' efforts to consolidate the ECOWARN regional early warning system and to strengthen coordination between Member States for the integrated and proactive management of human security risks.

The workshop will focus on topics such as identifying the links between transnational organised crime, gender-based violence and public health; the integration of multi-sectoral data to inform early warning reports; and the translation of analyses into operational action plans at national and regional levels.

This workshop will be followed, on the 23rd of November 2026, by a workshop for security and environmental analysts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).