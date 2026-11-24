The Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment today received briefings from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on the implementation of Integrated Management Plans in South Africa's UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It was also briefed on progress in implementing the National Protected Area Expansion Strategy (NPAES) 2016–2036.

South Africa's UNESCO World Heritage Sites are of outstanding universal value and contribute to conservation, tourism, job creation, community development and national identity. The committee acknowledged the progress made in advancing South Africa's conservation and heritage protection objectives.

The committee welcomes the progress made in expanding protected areas under the NPAES, in both terrestrial and marine areas, which reflects South Africa's commitment to protecting biodiversity, safeguarding ecosystem services and strengthening climate resilience. It also commends efforts to improve management effectiveness through the development, review and implementation of management plans.

While progress was reported at several UNESCO sites, the committee remains concerned about persistent challenges, including governance weaknesses; delays in appointing and operationalising management authorities; inadequate implementation of management plans; non-compliance with legislative and international obligations; illegal land invasions; environmental degradation; deteriorating infrastructure; stakeholder disputes; land claims; and inadequate resources.

Urgent intervention is required to resolve outstanding governance and compliance matters, strengthen institutional capacity and improve coordination between the national, provincial and local spheres of government, management authorities and affected communities.

“It is unacceptable that so little progress has been made since the first National Protected Area Expansion Strategy was adopted in 2008,” said committee Chairperson Ms Nqabisa Gantsho.“The challenges identified at that time remain unresolved: closing the strategic expansion and governance gap; strengthening oversight, verification and enforcement; and aligning resources and development with community benefit.

“Going forward, the committee expects clear follow-through on outstanding compliance actions, intergovernmental engagements and implementation timelines. This is essential if South Africa's protected areas and World Heritage Sites are to fulfil their ecological, cultural, economic and nation-building mandate,” the Chairperson said.

The committee will continue to exercise rigorous oversight to ensure that protected areas and World Heritage Sites are effectively managed, adequately resourced and preserved for future generations.

The committee recommends that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment submit a written response on establishing a consolidated, verified national register of protected area management plans, including provincial and marine protected areas, and commit to a national biodiversity action tracker with clear milestones, verification responsibilities and public reporting.

The committee also asked the department to provide disaggregated terrestrial and marine baselines and trajectories and a costed staffing, infrastructure and public-private partnership plan matched to management capacity.

The department should also provide details of the ongoing review of the NPAES, including how expansion challenges, declaration pacing and priorities through to 2036 are being assessed to support ecological representation, sustainability and climate resilience.

A formal written update must follow the Protected Areas Technical Task Team engagements, confirming the status of provincial protected area management plans nationally and any coordinated interventions agreed in intergovernmental structures. A written response is also required on Table Mountain National Park land encroachment compliance, the Save Table Mountain petition submitted to the Minister, the drought water abstraction request, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature recommendations on baboon management.

The committee also asked the department to provide it with a plan with clear timelines to resolve management authority and management plan gaps at World Heritage Sites, including Vredefort Dome, Richtersveld and Barberton Makhonjwa, clarify multi-authority accountability, and institute safeguards and coordination with land reform authorities on restitution claims, community consent, co-management and benefit-sharing.

The department should submit the available Management Effectiveness Tracking Tool assessment reports and corrective interventions, with a timeline for outstanding reports. The due date for the department to provide its written submission on all the committee's requests for information is on or before 18 December 2026.

In the next term, the committee will convene a meeting with the Land Claims Commission on the status and impact of forestry and protected or conservation land claims, including resolving historical land injustice.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.