MENAFN - Live Mint) It was only a matter of time before Russia's war in Ukraine reached deep into Asia. With signing bonuses as high as $35,000 and promises of a $3,000 monthly income, it should be no surprise that men from Indonesia and the Philippines are taking on jobs advertised as logistics, security, construction and administration, only to be pushed onto the front lines when they arrive.

Moscow has a manpower problem, and as governments from India to Nepal along with some African nations step in to prevent their citizens being lured into its forever war, Russia is turning to Southeast Asia's vulnerable migrant-labor market to help fill the gap.

Shady recruitment agents are using social media, opaque contracts and the promise of high wages to attract people desperate for a job, the same ingredients that make migrant workers vulnerable to trafficking networks and scam compounds. Some believe they're going to work in hotels, construction or other civilian sectors in Russia before discovering that the documents they signed are military contracts.

Governments should view this as an early warning signal for their migrant-labor economies. Indonesia is just the latest frontline - and police are treating recent cases as human trafficking when they believe recruits were deceived or coerced, as opposed to voluntarily enlisting.

Jakarta should be ideally placed to help citizens caught in this trap. Since he came to power in 2024, President Prabowo Subianto has gone out of his way to build a close relationship with President Vladimir Putin, and has described Indonesia as Russia's gateway to Southeast Asia. During his time in office, Indonesia has joined the BRICS group of developing nations, while the two upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership last year. A personal president-to-president plea would go a long way.

The government has asked Russia to include Indonesia on the list of countries exempted from official recruitment into the military. It's an important first step; however it's not clear if Moscow has responded. Police were still intercepting travelers as recently as Nov. 18 and investigating whether they were being trafficked - recruitment is ongoing and will be until Russia says so.

Beyond making Indonesia a no-go zone for these agents, the government has another pressing problem: how to bring home those already trapped in the conflict. The Jakarta police say that the contracts run until the recruit's death or the end of the war. At the very least, Prabowo's administration could suspend legal job placements to Russia, which go to sectors including manufacturing, construction and hospitality, until the employers can be verified as legitimate.

Moscow controls the entire process: It sets the pay and the list of countries whose citizens it no longer takes - and brokers go wherever they can, Radityo Dharmaputra, a lecturer in International Relations at Universitas Airlangga in Surabaya, told me. Radityo is tracking a range of cases, including a prisoner of war held in Ukraine, two reported deaths, and police investigations into 58 victims. Most were lured by the offer of civilian work, he noted.

The Philippines is particularly vulnerable, given the size of its migrant labor force. At an Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum on migrant labor last month, Manila reported that it had helped to take down as many as 250,000 online posts linked to fraudulent overseas job offers through cooperation with Meta Platforms Inc. and TikTok.

Ukrainian military figures indicate that 128 Filipinos were recruited in the first nine months of the year, a sharp increase from the small numbers previously identified. The Philippines, like Indonesia, doesn't appear on Russia's list of excluded countries.

Last week's meeting of Asean leaders missed an important opportunity to intervene. The gathering adopted a declaration on fair and ethical recruitment of migrant workers that explicitly addresses illegal hiring, labor exploitation, cross-border employment scams and human trafficking - precisely the mechanisms Indonesian police say are being used in some Russia cases. Yet it did not publicly single out Moscow or the plight of citizens lured to fight in the Ukraine conflict.

Governments and the tech companies used by these networks need to take urgent protective measures, including issuing clear public warnings and guidance on the risks of fraudulent job offers linked to working in Russia. It's heartening to see that some nations have recognized that many of those who've signed up aren't willing mercenaries. Treating them as trafficked victims creates an opening to negotiate with Russia for their safe return, or with Ukraine if they've already been captured on the battlefield.

This also lines up with findings from the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine released last month. It reported compelling evidence that Russian authorities, collaborating with overseas agents, had trafficked people from 29 countries using deception or coercion to recruit them into the armed forces.

Russia has successfully weaponized economic desperation. Southeast Asian nations need to act before this new channel of underground labor exploitation becomes permanent.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Russian authorities maintain an unofficial a list of countries whose citizens are barred from being recruited to fight in Ukraine. It reportedly includes nations seen as friendly to Moscow, such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Cuba, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Iran.

This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Ruth Pollard is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia politics and policy. She previously covered South and Southeast Asia on the Bloomberg government team and was Middle East Correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald.

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