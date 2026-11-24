MENAFN - Asia Times) Jensen Huang is back at Nvidia, but Washington should not turn his scandal into a case for ever-wider restrictions on commercial ties with China.

Huang's return sent Nvidia shares up 31.5% in one day, adding nearly $1 trillion in market value. The rally reflected confidence both in Huang and in his vision of American AI industry that competes in all global markets, albeit with a technological advantage.

The proper response to security failures is enforcement. On November 23, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Singapore-based Megaspeed and six related companies after investigating suspected diversion of Nvidia chips to China. Megaspeed says it complies with US export controls.

That is what export law is for: identify prohibited conduct, establish evidence and impose penalties.

Washington is now going much farther. A new Commerce Department rule restricts advanced-chip shipments to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil and requires licenses for overseas data centers that provide large amounts of computing power to China-headquartered companies. The rule shifts enforcement from controlling physical chips to policing who rents computing power abroad.

Southeast Asian data-center and chip-supply shares fell sharply, with some Malaysian data-center stocks dropping nearly 20%. China's SMIC rose as investors anticipated stronger demand for domestic alternatives. The same policy that constrains Chinese access strengthens the incentive to replace American technology.

That trade-off deserves more attention in Washington US government approved large volumes of regulated trade with China only months ago. Between December 2025 and May 2026, Commerce approved licenses covering 879,000 Nvidia and AMD AI chips for Chinese customers including Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and BYD, although it remains unclear how many were delivered.