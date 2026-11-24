Russian Forces Strike Civilian Enterprise In Balakliia Community
A fire broke out at the site of the strike, he said. No injuries were reported.Read also: UK defence secretary visits Kharkiv, announces additional RapidRanger launchers for Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported, on November 24, Russian forces struck the Lozova community in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire and injuring three people.
Illustrative photo:Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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