MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

A fire broke out at the site of the strike, he said. No injuries were reported.

UK defence secretary visits Kharkiv, announces additional RapidRanger launchers for Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, on November 24, Russian forces struck the Lozova community in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire and injuring three people.

Illustrative photo:Ukraine's State Emergency Service