MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal said this during a dialogue with local communities held as part of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, according to a post on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“About UAH 2 billion from the state budget has been allocated this year to support the installation of distributed generation facilities in communities. The funds will cover the installation of equipment that has already been purchased, including construction work, grid connections and additional equipment,” Shmyhal said.

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In addition, he said,“starting next year, similar support will also be provided under a UNDP project. Gas turbine generating equipment with a total capacity of more than 500 MW has already been delivered to Ukraine. Under our agreements with UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo, the UNDP's Ukraine Energy Installation Facility will become operational next year. It will simplify procurement procedures for the full range of services, from design to maintenance.”

“Together with the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, we have adopted the necessary regulations to significantly simplify the connection and use of such equipment. In particular, an additional service has been introduced, known as the 'replacement reserve.' It provides compensation based on the market price, plus additional funds to cover production costs if they are higher during certain hours,” Shmyhal said.

He said that all the necessary instruments are in place.“We are ready to work separately with communities to ensure that their equipment starts operating and generating electricity for people,” he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine