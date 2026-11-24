MENAFN - GetNews) An ethereal classical crossover offering,“Wintertide” invites listeners to step away from the holiday rush and rediscover the quiet beauty and simple gifts of winter.

Los Angeles, CA - Nov. 24, 2026 - Independent recording artist and composer Apstara joins forces with The Bentley Project for“Wintertide,” a dreamy, atmospheric holiday single that offers a gentle alternative to the hustle and bustle of the season. Through ethereal vocals, delicate piano, and the expressive sound of harp, the song invites listeners to slow down, take a breath, and reconnect with the natural beauty of winter.

In a season often consumed by frantic shopping, endless to-do lists, and the pressure of holiday preparations,“Wintertide” offers a different kind of gift: a moment of stillness. Inspired by the quiet wonder of falling snow, shimmering winter light, and the beauty of the natural world, the song encourages listeners to pause and appreciate the things that cannot be bought or wrapped — the gifts of nature, the beauty around us, and the simple luxury of being present.

Apstara's signature ethereal vocals float over a delicate musical landscape, while The Bentley Project's harp performance adds an elegant, organic dimension to the arrangement. Together, they create a soft, luminous soundscape that feels less like a traditional holiday celebration and more like an invitation into a peaceful winter world.

Blending elements of classical crossover, New Age, and adult contemporary,“Wintertide” will appeal to listeners drawn to the ethereal voices and evocative musical storytelling of Sarah Brightman, Loreena McKennitt, and Sarah McLachlan.

Rather than relying on familiar holiday conventions,“Wintertide” offers a timeless interpretation of the season — one that celebrates not what we give or receive, but what the natural world gives us every day. It's a musical moment to step away from the noise, breathe deeply, and remember the beauty of simply being here.

“Wintertide” by Apstara ft. The Bentley Project is available November 20, 2026 on all major streaming platforms.

ABOUT APSTARA

Apstara is the music project of singer, songwriter, composer, and producer Juliet Lyons. Blending ethereal vocals with classical, cinematic, and New Age influences, Apstara creates music as a refuge from the noise of everyday life. Her music is independently created and human-made, with the human voice at its heart. Her One-Minute Mantras series reached #1 on the iTunes New Age.

Instagram: @apstaramusic | YouTube: @apstaramusic | Streaming: Available on all major digital streaming platforms 11/20/2026.

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