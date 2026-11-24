MENAFN - GetNews)On the evening of 14 November 2026, Abitare il provvisorio, the 4th Florence Annual International Art Exhibition 2026/2027, opened at Casa Abitata in Florence, bringing artists and visitors together for a conversation about dwelling, memory and belonging. Featuring 36 artists from 14 countries, the exhibition explored how people develop emotional connections with places they inhabit temporarily, and how a dwelling can become a home even when its occupants know they will eventually leave. The exhibition was jointly organised by Associazione Nazionale di Belle Arti d'Italia (ANBAI), ISOLART ART CENTER and Associazione NOMYA, under the patronage of Regione Toscana and the Comune di Firenze. It remained on view until 20 November 2026.

The opening reception began at 18:00, welcoming participating artists, cultural professionals and members of the public, including art historians from Pisa, university lecturers and young artists. Guests included Florentine architect Claudio Nardi, whose projects include the exhibition design for the Museo dei Marmi at Palazzo Medici Riccardi, and actress Giusi Merli, who appeared in Paolo Sorrentino's Academy Award-winning film The Great Beauty. Artist, curator and educator Riccardo Farinelli also attended. His longstanding association with the Centro per l'Arte Contemporanea Luigi Pecci in Prato includes many years of involvement in workshops and public education programmes that introduced adults and children to contemporary art. Guests from different fields brought their own perspectives and experiences to the reception. For many visitors encountering the annual exhibition for the first time, the evening also offered an opportunity to meet the participating artists and discover their work.

The participating artists came from China, Italy, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Bulgaria, Greece, Belgium, the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Brazil, France and Slovenia. Their practices encompassed painting, photography, sculpture, installation, textiles and digital art. Bringing these media into a shared exhibition space offered visitors several ways of approaching the theme. A photograph can preserve the appearance of a room long after its occupants have left, while the folds and surface traces of a textile may recall familiar objects and physical sensations. As visitors moved between media, different details could come into focus. These varied cultural backgrounds and artistic approaches contributed to the discussion of temporary dwelling, offering points of connection with visitors' own experiences of the places they have inhabited.

Exploring Abitare il provvisorio, or inhabiting the temporary, in Florence gives the theme a particular connection to the city. Many of its buildings are understood through histories spanning centuries, yet a person's relationship with a room or a street may last only a few months. A student may become familiar with a neighbourhood over a single term; someone returning after years away may remember the light in a former home more clearly than its street number. The exhibition considered these different measures of time, connecting the city's long history with the brevity of an individual stay. A temporary address can profoundly shape a life, while a familiar building can acquire new meaning with each return. Florence offered a tangible setting for this discussion, allowing experiences of dwelling, departure and return to be considered alongside the city's accumulating memories.

Curator Yuanqi Cao and co-curator Rossella Tesi centred their approach on a question closely connected to everyday experience: what remains when we leave a place we once called home? This perspective allows for different kinds of departure and the circumstances behind them. For someone choosing to move, an object carried from one home to another may preserve the familiar rhythms of daily life. For someone forced to leave suddenly, an ordinary possession left behind may become the clearest memory of a former home. Visitors were invited to connect the works with places they had lived, while recognising that another person viewing the same work might respond differently. The exhibition thus brought personal memory into public discussion, inviting artists and audiences to consider how belonging takes shape and how its meaning changes with the course of a life.

Building on these questions, the exhibition considers how connections between people and the places they inhabit are formed and sustained. Traces of everyday life, objects carried and treasured, and cultural symbols that hold shared memories can all become sources of belonging. How these connections are preserved when familiar surroundings change, and how they acquire meaning in new circumstances, offers another perspective on inhabiting the temporary. By connecting individual experiences of dwelling with broader cultural memory, the exhibition creates space for these questions to be explored through different artistic languages.

Within this exploration of dwelling, memory and belonging, the exhibition also extends its perspective to nature and the human inner world. For example, Lobsang Dorje's Spiritual Enclosure: A Series of Protective Matrices Formed by the Breath of Vajra brings together 24 evocative dzi beads across four thematic groups: Mountains and Seas, Spiritual Eyes, Mystical Patterns, and the Cosmos. Through totemic imagery and textures suggestive of natural weathering, the series condenses visions of landscapes, life and the universe into an intimate scale. It expands the idea of shelter from the architectural spaces that house the body to the spiritual connections that sustain a sense of belonging. As places of residence change through movement and time, objects carried with us can preserve memories, maintain emotional ties and sustain our relationship with the world. In this context, the work's "enclosure" becomes a symbol of protection and belonging, reinterpreting traditional ideas of spiritual guardianship through contemporary artistic expression and offering those whose lives are shaped by movement an imagined "spiritual homeland."

Now in its fourth edition, the Florence Annual International Art Exhibition continues to connect an international open call with a public exhibition rooted in the city. For artists who often encounter one another's work through screens or catalogues, the annual exhibition provides an opportunity for their works to share a physical space and reach local audiences. This edition's partner organisations were MUCCHI INTERNATIONAL CULTURE AND ART MANAGEMENT LTD, CINOCORE TRAVEL and HIMAMERU. Through successive editions, the project creates opportunities for artists from different regions and the public in Florence to meet and exchange perspectives. The exhibition took place at Casa Abitata, Via Montebello 22-24/r, Florence. Following the opening reception on 14 November, it welcomed visitors daily from 17:00 to 20:00 between 16 and 20 November.

This edition's Artist of the Year Award was presented to Andrea Marini. His installation combines geometric concrete forms with a transparent Plexiglas display case, evoking architectural remains that appear to have partially collapsed. Pale and charcoal-coloured forms lean against one another at different angles, with narrow fragments rising above low slabs and gaps suggesting rooms left exposed by fallen walls. In the artist's account, these structures belong to an imagined world of dwellings. They evoke the process of reconstructing a home through memory, while also responding to the destruction of inhabited places in the contemporary world. The transparent case is an essential part of the installation: it gives these imagined ruins the status of objects worthy of careful preservation, allowing the fragments to endure as relics of memory. The work leaves viewers with a question: when so little of a dwelling remains, what deserves to be preserved and remembered?

Award Recipients

Artist of the Year Award: Andrea Marini

Excellent Contribution Award: Yuliya Faccin · Yuping Li · Yongjia Mou

Best Creative Award: Irene Zenoni · Zheng Huang · Anna Vishenskaya

Honorable Mention Award: Natacha Barth · Pietro Schillaci · Roberto Pupi

Outstanding Visual Award: Mariana Cacciola · Lobsang Dorje

Best Rising Artist Award: Senlin (Sally) Wang

Participating Artists

Natacha Barth · Nelly Buchet · Mariana Cacciola · Xiaoyun Chen · Esther Cornelis · Lobsang Dorje · Yunfei Fan · Yuliya Faccin · Xianhui Fang · Yasemin Germiyanligil · Zheng Huang · Erica Gutenschwager · Hao Jiang · Nadia Kaufhold · Yujia Ke · Enzo Lauria · Yuping Li · Andrea Marini · Melina Rubin · Ziya Lin · Eugenia Polyakova · Yongjia Mou · Roberto Pupi · Pietro Schillaci · Stefano Scordo · Natalia Slemzina · Dmytro Sobokar · Vladimir Tomic · Kalina Toneva · Senlin (Sally) Wang · Anna Vishenskaya · Yuwei Wu · Xu Ning · Ruijie (Jesse) Xu · Irene Zenoni · Yiran Zheng

About ISOLART Gallery

ISOLART Gallery was founded in 2023 and is located in Florence, Italy. Their mission is to provide a high-quality art platform for artists from different cultures, colors, and backgrounds from around the world, with a focus on contemporary art and the exchange of traditional art. They aim to help emerging artists expand their careers by providing them with exhibition spaces and contribute to the ISOLART community.

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