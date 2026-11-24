MENAFN - GetNews) Robert J. McCunney's Medical Thriller Adds Reader Views Honor to Recent BookFest® and Readers' Favorite Awards.

Boston, MA, USA - Nov. 24, 2026 - The Aging Code, the acclaimed medical thriller by Robert J. McCunney, M.D., has won the Bronze Award in the Thriller - Political/Espionage category in the 2026 Reader Views Reviewers' Choice Awards, adding another major honor to the novel's growing list of accolades.

The new Reader Views award comes on the heels of The Aging Code winning a Bronze BookFest® Award and a Bronze Medal from Readers' Favorite, giving the medical thriller an impressive string of recent literary recognition.

A physician specializing Internal Medicine and Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Harvard-educated Robert J. McCunney is no stranger to cutting-edge science and research developments. His background perfectly sets the stage for his gripping new novel, The Aging Code. The story follows a New York Times journalist and a UN physician whose investigation into the mysteries of aging draws them into a deadly terrorist plot targeting Ukrainian diplomats.

See the Thriller Unfold in the Book Trailer:

"I found interest in the genetics and physiology of aging, the use of gene therapy to cure disease, and the Russia-Ukraine war."

Robert J. McCunney, M.D.

Combining cutting-edge genetics, high-stakes international intrigue, and the devastating human consequences of war, The Aging Code is a suspenseful, intelligent thriller that lingers long after the final page. Highly recommended.

Grady Harp MD., Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

Readers are fully transported into the world of Anna Carlson, the aforementioned journalist, and Dan Murphy, the UN physician, as they uncover an international plot connected to groundbreaking discoveries in aging. While Dan explores medical mysteries in his own practice, Anna begins to ask questions about if it is truly possible to extend one's lifespan by manipulating DNA. The scientific basis sets the stage and brings a heavy dose of realism into the story. Meanwhile, in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine, drawing from modern history, readers catch glimpses into the lives of the Ivanovs: A Russian genetics scientist, a wife and child killed in the war, and surviving daughter Oksana, who ends up caught in the middle of this international conspiracy. These characters' stories converge to create an exciting and mysterious novel!

The author treats us to a graduate course in international terrorist intrigue, geopolitics, environmental medicine, and the science of aging. Move over Sir Arthur Conan Doyle!

Robert McLellan, MD, MPH

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

"In writing this book, I wanted to explore a number of important topics in medicine today," Dr. McCunney says. He continues, "Like all forms of new technology, however, benefits are associated with risks. This book ideally will raise awareness of some of the potential nefarious purposes of this fascinating medical advance." His extensive research is expertly interwoven within The Aging Code, complete with plenty of real-world references, medical insight, and maps of locations.

Thrilling, exciting, and mysterious, The Aging Code revolves around complex yet fascinating medical discoveries that bring up real-world ethics and questions. The setting puts the story in modern times, making it feel all the more real.

Lauren Lee, Writer and Editor, 5-Stars

Comparable to the works of authors like Michael Crichton, The Aging Code is a suspenseful, complex, and intriguing mystery. It draws upon popular topics in medicine and current events, while also being unique and engaging. Readers will be on the edge of their seats!

The Aging Code is available on Amazon.

Robert J. McCunney, MD, MPH, MS is a specialist in internal medicine and is board certified in occupational and environmental medicine. He is a practicing physician in the Pulmonary Division of the Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) in Boston and a member of the Harvard Medical School faculty. Dr. McCunney received a BS in chemical engineering from Drexel University, a MS in environmental health from the University of Minnesota, a MD from the Thomas Jefferson University Medical School and an MPH from the Harvard School of Public Health. He completed training in internal medicine at Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago. He is the former Director of Environmental Medicine at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is the past president of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM). In the literary field, Dr. McCunney has edited six medical textbooks and published 125 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. His debut novel, Cluster, was a finalist in the Readers' Choice Book Awards and a finalist in the Independent Authors awards. He has also received awards from international, national, and regional medical societies for his work in occupational and environmental medicine.