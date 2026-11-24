MENAFN - GetNews) NEXUS Launches Advertising OS That Unites Demand-Side Buying, Curated Ad Networks and Commerce Media for Large Agencies and Brands

Singapore - Nov. 24, 2026 - NEXUS today announced the launch of its Advertising Operating System, a single platform that brings together a Demand-Side Platform, curated Programmatic Ad Networks and a Commerce Media Platform on one shared engine. Built for large agencies and brands, NEXUS gives media teams one place to buy media, activate audiences, measure results and audit their programmatic spend.

Agencies often run campaigns across several disconnected tools: one for open-market buying, another for curated publisher networks and a third for retail media. Each adds its own reporting, fees and reconciliation work. NEXUS replaces that patchwork with one infrastructure layer.

The NEXUS Demand-Side Platform buys across seven channels (display, native, CTV, DOOH, audio, in-app and mobile web) through more than 70 SSP and exchange integrations. The platform handles over 5 million peak queries per second with a median bid latency of about 100 milliseconds and a 99.9% uptime SLA. Buyers can reach approximately 300 million person profiles and around 1,000 pre-built segments, supported by four identity solutions and a native Data Clean Room with AWS and Snowflake support.

For retailers, marketplaces and other commerce businesses, the NEXUS Commerce Media Platform makes it possible to launch a retail media network in under 30 days. Operators can offer sponsored products, sponsored brands, onsite display, offsite extension and in-store media under their own brand.

Transparency is built into every layer. NEXUS discloses its fees as a percentage of media spend, provides impression-level audit logs, supports ads and sellers, and uses IAS and DoubleVerify verification for brand safety and invalid traffic filtering.

“Agencies told us they were spending too much time reconciling tools instead of running campaigns. NEXUS gives them one engine with full visibility into where every dollar goes,” said Vlad Chejkov, Managing Director of Nexus Clouds.

NEXUS works with large agencies and brands through gated access and a strict KYB process. Alongside the platform launch, the company has introduced the NEXUS blog, which covers programmatic advertising, DSPs, retail media and data clean rooms.

About NEXUS

NEXUS is an Advertising Operating System that combines a Demand-Side Platform, Programmatic Ad Networks and a Commerce Media Platform on one shared engine. It helps large agencies, brands and commerce operators buy media, activate first-party data and run their own advertising businesses with full transparency.