MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The annual festival of Eritrean residents in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, opened on 22 November with a grand ceremony.

Mr. Abdulrahman Osman, head of public affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Saudi Arabia, opened the six-day gathering, which will run through 27 November.

Invited diplomats and friends of Eritrea attended the opening ceremony.

This year's festival will feature an exhibition highlighting the community's social, cultural and sporting activities, a bazaar, a display of traditional household items from Eritrea's ethnic groups, academic work by students of the Eritrean International School, and cultural activities.

According to sources, the Sudanese community in Jeddah also presented an exhibition showcasing the cultural traditions of Sudanese tribes.

The festival is organized in collaboration with the Eritrean Consulate General, the Eritrean community in Jeddah, the Eritrean International School, NUEW, the YPFDJ Organization, the 'White' Car Owners Association and Eritrean business owners.

As part of the festival, a public seminar on Friday, 27 November, will focus on the current situation and regional developments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.Download logo