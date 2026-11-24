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Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Hon. Elisha Matambo, MP, has directed that every village in Zambia must have access to clean and safe water, stressing that no village should be left behind.

Hon. Matambo made the directive during the 2026 Performance Review and 2027 Planning Meeting, being held from 23rd to 27th November 2026 at Twangale Park in Chilanga District.

The Minister said the meeting provides an opportunity to take stock of the Ministry's performance in 2026, identify implementation challenges and set clear priorities for improved water supply and sanitation service delivery in 2027.

He noted that while progress was recorded in 2026 under various sector programmes and partnerships, including the GRZ-UNICEF Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Programme, targets for access to basic drinking water and adequate sanitation were not fully achieved.

Hon. Matambo has therefore called for renewed commitment, greater accountability and a stronger focus on measurable results in 2027.

The Minister outlined five key policy priorities to guide the sector in 2027: universal access to clean and safe water; sustainable water supply and sanitation service delivery; climate resilience and sustainable water resources management; strengthened policy implementation and institutional coordination; and evidence-based planning, monitoring and accountability through systems such as the Integrated Management Information System (IMIS).

Speaking at the same event, UNICEF Country Director, Dr. Saja Abdullah, reaffirmed UNICEF's commitment to supporting Government through climate-smart approaches to water, sanitation and hygiene.

Dr. Abdullah commended the Ministry's efforts to respond to challenges affecting communities, including cholera and the impacts of El Niño, noting the importance of strengthened WASH services in safeguarding children and improving the well-being of communities across Zambia.

Hon. Matambo said Government remains committed to delivering sustainable, climate-resilient and well-coordinated water and sanitation services that respond to the needs of communities and contribute to national development.

He reaffirmed Government's ambition, stating:

“Every Village with Clean and Safe Water. No village should be left behind.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation - Republic of Zambia.