MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Members of the association of the first round of national service donated 40 bags of blood in November.

Nurse Oqbamikael Yohannes, blood donation coordinator at the National Blood Transfusion Center, said the initiative continues the society's blood donation efforts.

The participants said that blood donation activity is a good deed that needs not an appeal and expressed readiness to help save the lives of citizens who need transfusions.

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