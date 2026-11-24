MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The perils of opposing Left- and Right-wing political insanities-and their threat to medicine and civic order-are examined by Jane Orient, M.D. in the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

In 1997, she writes, social critic Martin L. Gross warned in The End of Sanity that left-aligned“experts” were replacing American norms of individual responsibility, fairness, and common sense with senseless leftist doctrines. Gross's predictions largely held, yet he missed that ideological madness is contagious: under Leftist pressure otherwise rational Right-wingers have developed a“localized, partial insanity”-as by reacting to politicized academia with irrational disdain for objective science.

Remaining neutral on the verdict, Dr. Orient examines the partisan furor over the 2026 mistrial of Lindsay Clancy, who admittedly strangled her three children. Roughly 500 U.S. filicide arrests occur yearly, yet none previously ignited such political warfare.

Left-wing defenders, including pink-clad courthouse demonstrators, blamed“institutional failure to treat the disease.” Radical identification (“I am a woman, I can be pregnant-therefore, I am Lindsay”) coincided with misusing forensic terms like“altruistic filicide” as excuses and spreading baseless rumors.

Clancy's defense relied on Leftist strategy of endless excuses. In response, some Right-wing commentators adopted a“Dark Mirror” stance-rejecting all context and mercy, dismissing postpartum depression and psychosis as hoaxes, thus undermining their own credibility through scientific illiteracy.

Dr. Orient reviews what science knows about perinatal psychoses-and what it doesn't and cannot. Science can only describe illness, not settle moral or legal verdicts. And while ideological and commercial biases taint parts of psychiatry, they do not invalidate all of it. She stresses that retrospective forensic diagnosis is inherently uncertain.

Urging physicians to reclaim medical institutions, Dr. Orient warns that politicized distortions endanger us all. Restoring sanity requires separating explanation from excuse and holding two truths at once:“that postpartum psychopathology is a real, potentially catastrophic illness and that the deliberate killing of children is a moral enormity that no diagnosis can erase.” Responding to one insanity with another does not produce sanity. It leads to self-destruction.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, ...