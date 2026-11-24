MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Holiday shoppers can save on gift-boxed steaks and seasonal favorites Nov. 26-29, or receive 10 free steakburgers with qualifying orders all holiday season.

Kansas City, MO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas City Steak Company is marking Black Friday with four days of holiday savings, offering shoppers up to 20% off qualifying orders of premium steaks, gift boxes and gourmet foods. The promotion runs Nov. 26-29, with an additional offer of 10 free steakburgers on qualifying purchases available through Dec. 27.







Kansas City Steak Classic Steak Gift Box Sampler

Customers can use promo code TGIF during the Black Friday promotion to receive:



10% off orders of $100 or more

15% off orders of $150 or more 20% off orders of $250 or more

Alternatively, customers can add 10 free steakburgers, a $79.95 value, to purchases of $99 or more using code ECMB1 instead.

These holiday offers apply to qualifying purchases across the company's selection of premium steaks, curated gift assortments and seasonal favorites, giving shoppers an opportunity to save on gifts for family, friends and colleagues.

Among this year's featured holiday gifts are:



Classic Steak Sampler Gift Box: An assortment of premium filet mignon, Kansas City strip steaks and ribeyes, packaged together in a ready-to-give gift box.

Holiday Gift Box Sampler: A limited-time holiday assortment featuring filet mignon, Kansas City strip steaks and ribeyes, presented in a festive, ready-to-give gift box. Filet Mignon: The company's signature Super TrimmedTM filet mignon, available in multiple sizes and gift-boxed selections for holiday gifting and entertaining.

In addition to the seasonal discounts, Kansas City Steak Company offers nationwide delivery, personalized gift messages and the option to schedule deliveries in advance. Gift-ready packaging and curated assortments provide alternatives to traditional holiday presents without requiring additional wrapping or preparation by the sender.

"Black Friday is an opportunity to make premium holiday gifting more accessible," said Robert Daberkow, President of Kansas City Steak Company. "With savings on our most popular steaks and gift boxes, we're helping customers find thoughtful gifts that bring people together around the table."

Customers can explore the full selection of holiday steak gifts or browse the company's steak gifts and gifting ideas.

The Black Friday promotion ends Nov. 29, 2026. The 10 free steakburgers offer remains available on qualifying purchases through Dec. 27, 2026. Offers are subject to applicable restrictions and exclusions.







Kansas City Steak Limited-Time Only Holiday Gift Box

About Kansas City Steak Company

The Kansas City Steak Company expertly crafts world-class steaks with uncompromising quality. Committed to premier steaks and exceptional service for more than 90 years, Kansas City Steak Company delivers nationwide. To learn more, visit

Press Inquiries

Jenna Carlisle

pr [at] kansascitysteaks.com

