MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free December 5 Shopping Day in Springfield MO lets children, teens and adults with disabilities choose toys they can turn on themselves

Springfield, MO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, December 5, Fellowship Bible Church will give away more than 150 switch-adapted toys to children, teens and adults with disabilities, free of charge. For many who come, it will be the first time they can turn a toy on and play with it without someone else's hands.

Church Deacon, Mike Ellis adapts a toy for children with disabilities in Springfield MO on November 21, 2026

The Adapted Toy Shopping Day runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Fellowship Bible Church, 4855 S. Farm Road 205 in Rogersville. Each person who attends chooses toys to take home at no cost. The event is hosted by Fellowship Access Ministry, the church's disability ministry, and families do not need to attend Fellowship Bible Church - or any church - to participate.

Why a Toy Has to be Adapted

Most battery-operated toys are built for hands that work a certain way. The switch is small, stiff, or tucked into a seam, and turning it on takes a pinch, a twist, or enough strength to hold it down. A child with limited motor function can want a toy badly and still not be able to make it do anything.

Switch adaptation changes that. Volunteers open the toy, splice a jack into its battery circuit, and wire in a large external button. The toy itself works exactly as it did - the dog still barks, the truck still rolls - but now it answers to a palm, an elbow, a head, or whatever movement the person can easily make.

"It's made so that kids or people with limited motor function can easily push the button and activate the toy," said Katelyn Wilson, Access Associate at Fellowship Bible Church. "Where usually they wouldn't be able to move the small buttons on the toy themselves, they're able to push and play independently."

That independence is the point. Switch-adapted toys are widely used by occupational and speech therapists to teach cause and effect, build motor skills, and give children practice at making a choice and seeing it matter. Commercially adapted toys, though, typically cost three to four times the price of an off-the-shelf toy - $60 to $200 apiece, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Cente, which runs a similar adaptation workshop. That price puts them out of reach for many families, and out of reach of school and therapy budgets that would otherwise stock them.

What December 5 Looks Like

The toys are laid out so families can browse and handle them, the way anyone would shop. Each participant picks three and takes them home the same morning. There is no cost, no purchase, and no donation expected.

The event is open to children, teens and adults with disabilities. Fellowship Access Ministry serves people across the age range, and the toy selection reflects that - not everything on the tables is meant for a toddler.

"Play is something every person deserves to experience," Wilson said. "For some individuals, the ability to turn on a toy independently is something they haven't had the opportunity to experience. Adapted toys help create those opportunities, allowing individuals to participate, make choices, and enjoy play on their own terms."

Families can find registration and additional information at fbclife.org/access.

"Where's The Button?"

For families raising children with complex disabilities, December can be less a celebration than something to get through.

"Christmas is always kind of just a survival day for us," said a parent whose son attended last year's Shopping Day. "We don't have help. It's kind of just this day to get through."

Her children are nonverbal. "Having nonverbal kiddos has been 12 years of playing charades," she said. "What's wrong? What hurts? Are you sick? And they just can't tell you, so you're just constantly in your head, questioning every decision you're making and hoping you're making the right ones."

At last year's event, her son moved through the tables asking a question she had never heard him ask about a toy.

"Where's the button? How do I make it work?" she said. "He knows a switch. He knows how to play with those toys. It took me to, like, a little kid in a toy store - it was exactly what it was for my son."

She expects the difference to outlast Christmas morning. "There are so many experiences a typical little kid would love that our kids could never even fathom to enjoy," she said. "They get to not only experience shopping as any other kid would, but now they get to experience play as any other kid would" - play that she said opens up engagement with siblings, friends and peers.

This year, she said, is the Christmas she is most looking forward to. "We're going to have all these things to do all day, all these things to play with and interact with."

What stayed with her was not the toys. "I've described it to quite a few people since the event as just unimaginable," she said. "Being a mom for 12 years of these kids, it's very hard to find people that actually want to actually see your kids."

125 toys, Assembled in a Single Saturday

The toys came out of a volunteer workshop held at the church on November 21. Volunteers worked through stations sorted by difficulty - most of the tables held toys that could be adapted quickly, with a smaller number of medium and advanced builds for anyone who wanted the challenge.

No electronics experience was required. Twenty-Five of the toys were adapted beforehand as part of a training process and then Volunteers were taught the adaptation on the spot, with a full set of more than 125 toys finished that day.

The workshop is part of how Access operates: the ministry builds its own supply rather than buying pre-adapted toys, which is what makes it possible to send multiple toys home with every family at no charge.

Why Access Does This

Shopping Day sits alongside the ministry's year-round work. Access meets with individuals and families to plan how a person will take part in the life of the church, provides an American Sign Language interpreter at the 11 a.m. service with reserved seating, and supports participation in Life Groups and in the kids, students, college and adult ministries. Team members complete background checks and training.

"We are so excited to love on the disability community and let them know that here at Fellowship Bible Church, it is important to us that every person has access to the gospel," Wilson said.

Fellowship Bible Church states its mission as every person together following Jesus, engaged where they live and involved around the world. Access reads "every person" without an asterisk - including the person who cannot walk in unaided, cannot speak, or cannot press tiny buttons.

About Fellowship Access Ministry

Fellowship Access Ministry exists to see the gospel and the Church made accessible to every person and family with disabilities. Through individualized planning, accessible environments, ASL interpretation, age- and ability-appropriate ministries, and community events such as the Adapted Toy Project, Access works to bridge the gap between the disability community and the local church so that every person can be an active member of the body of Christ.

Media contact

Katelyn Wilson Access Associate

Fellowship Bible Church

...

(417) 823-8338

High-resolution photos and video from the November 21 adaptation workshop are available on request. Families who attended previous Shopping Days may be available for interviews.







Breanna Burks adapts a toy for a giveaway scheduled on December 5, 2026

About Fellowship Bible Church

Fellowship Bible Church is a non-denominational, Christ-centered church in Springfield, MO. We long to make Jesus known by preaching the gospel from every passage, at every level, to every person, for every issue. Weekend services meet Saturday at 4:00 pm and Sunday at 8:00, 9:30, and 11:00 am, with ASL interpreting available at the 11:00 am service. Kids' Ministry runs during weekend services, students meet Wednesday nights, and Life Groups gather in homes throughout the week. Our goal is to equip and release spiritual leaders who use their God-given gifts to reach our community and the world beyond it. Wherever you are with faith, you're welcome here - plan your first visit and join us this weekend.

Press Inquiries

Katelyn Wilson

katelyn.wilson [at] fbclife.org

(417) 823-8338



4855 S Farm Rd 205

Rogersville, MO 65742

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: