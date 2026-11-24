MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN ) (the“Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the aggregate number of shares authorized for repurchase under its existing common share repurchase program from 250,000 to 500,000 common shares. All other terms and conditions of the share repurchase program, including its expiration date of October 9, 2027, remain unchanged.

The manner, timing and number of shares purchased will be at the Company's discretion.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer stated,“I'm not sure what's causing this significant drop in our stock price recently, but I definitely see that as an opportunity for the Company to buy back shares.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ''hard money'' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the web site: .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company's representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as“plan,”“project,”“potential,”“seek,”“may,”“will,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“could,”“estimate,” or“continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its share buyback program, including its duration, the increased number of shares authorized for repurchase, manner of repurchases and funding, and its belief that the recent decline in the Company's stock price presents an opportunity for the Company to repurchase its common shares, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include changes in general economic and business conditions; a decline in demand for the Company's lending services; increased competition in the real estate lending market; changes in interest rates and conditions in the real estate market; the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy; market conditions affecting the share repurchase program; and the availability of funds for repurchases and restrictions under the Company's credit agreements. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Assaf Ran, CEO

(516) 444-3400



SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

