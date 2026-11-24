Clients who show proof of membership with Fly Alliance are welcomed to The Amalfi One Jet Card, with the required minimum deposit of $100,000 WAIVED. This allows travelers to fly at member rates without needing an upfront deposit.

Amalfi Jets offers charters and private jet memberships across all 6 aircraft categories.

Customers that can show proof of an existing and/or previous Fly Alliance Membership in any form will receive a free Amalfi One Jet Card Program.

- Kolin Jones, CEO & Founder, Amalfi Jets

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter provider, technology, and media company, announces a new promotion for customers affected by Fly Alliance's operations. Customers that can show proof of an existing and/or previous Fly Alliance Membership in any form will receive a free Amalfi One Jet Card Program. Customers that show proof of this membership and have it verified by an Amalfi Jets Account Executive or Team Member, will receive a complimentary Amalfi One Jet Card Program Membership, waiving the minimum required deposit of $100,000 USD.

Once the account is opened, the new Amalfi Jets Customers can fly at published dynamic rates which are offered on 95%+ of trips at an average cost savings of 16.8% from published capped rates.

“When a provider stops flying, members are left with trips on the calendar and nowhere to turn,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets,“Our team is here to get Fly Alliance members back in the air with a program built to last.”

Across all categories, our Amalfi One Cardholders saved on average 16.8% on the hourly rate. The breakdown of each hourly rate category is listed below based on 2025 flights:

Light Jets - $6,970 USD / 7% saving from the capped hourly rate of $7,500 USD

Midsize Jets - $8,069 USD / 15% saving from the capped hourly rate of $9,500 USD

Super Midsize Jets - $9,491 USD / 18% saving from the capped hourly rate of $11,500 USD

Heavy Jets - $10,549 USD / 22% saving from the capped hourly rate of $13,500 USD

Ultra Long-Haul Jets - $12,938 USD / 22% saving from the capped hourly rate of $16,500 USD

“This industry keeps seeing the same story, and travelers are the ones who pay for it,” said Founder & CEO Kolin Jones,“Instead of unreasonable bonuses to entice new clients, we let our reputation with the people who have flown with us speak for itself. We'd rather grow steadily and be here every time a client needs us.”

Customers that are accepted will receive a free Amalfi One Jet Card Membership and a waived $100,000 USD minimum deposit. They'll be eligible to fly directly at dynamic pricing without any future required deposit. No bonuses, flight credits, or free items are provided with this promotion. There is no limit on the amount of uses for this promotion. All interested affected customers should fill out the form here to request their free Amalfi One Jet Card Program:

This promotion is eligible until December 31, 2026.

To download the App on iOS, click here:

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets' clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.

ENDS –

For media enquiries contact – 5WPR Amalfi Jets Team – amalfijets@5wpr

About Amalfi Jets

Amalfi Jets is a global private aviation company redefining the charter experience through innovation, technology, and safety. Founded by pilot and private aviation leader Kolin Jones, and philanthropist and financier Calvin Yoon, the company combines aviation expertise with proprietary technology to modernize how private jet travel is booked, managed, and delivered. Amalfi Jets leverages digital platforms and an in-house operations team to source aircraft, evaluate operators, manage logistics, and oversee every detail of a trip in real time, placing safety at the forefront of every flight. With access to a worldwide fleet and a team available 24/7, Amalfi Jets manages charter solutions for individuals, families, and businesses flying globally.

Kolin Jones

Amalfi Jets

+1 877-626-2534

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Amalfi Jets Offers a Free Jet Card Program for Fly Alliance Members News Provided By Amalfi Jets Inc November 24, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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