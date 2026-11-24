Christopher Klug, International Tax Attorney

Basswood Counsel - Built for What's Next

Integra International

- Christopher KlugWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Basswood Counsel PLLC is pleased to announce that Christopher Klug, Co-Founder and Partner of the firm, has joined Integra International 's Global Board as an Observer. Integra International is a global association of independent accounting, tax, legal, and business advisory firms.In his role as an observer, Chris will have the opportunity to contribute his perspective to board discussions and support collaboration across Integra International's global professional network.Chris brings extensive experience advising businesses, investors, and individuals on domestic and international tax matters, corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and estate planning. His work frequently involves cross-border legal and tax considerations that require thoughtful planning and coordination among professionals across jurisdictions.“Businesses and individuals operating internationally often face legal and tax considerations that extend beyond a single jurisdiction. Strong professional relationships and collaboration across borders are essential to addressing these complex needs,” said Chris.“I look forward to contributing to the Global Board's discussions as an Observer, exchanging perspectives with fellow members, and supporting Integra's continued commitment to international collaboration.”Chris's new role reflects Basswood Counsel's commitment to providing proactive, thoughtful, and business-minded legal counsel. Founded on the principles of meaningful collaboration, mutual respect, and a commitment to excellence, the firm works closely with clients to understand their broader business and personal objectives and provide legal guidance aligned with their evolving needs.Basswood Counsel has been an active member of Integra International, participating in global conferences, professional education, and collaborative initiatives. In 2025, the firm was recognized as Integra International's Firm of the Year, reflecting its engagement and contributions to the association.About Basswood CounselBasswood Counsel PLLC is a Washington, D.C.-based law firm providing legal counsel to businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and individuals. The firm's practice areas include domestic and international tax, corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, securities, investment funds, and estate planning. Through a collaborative and client-centered approach, Basswood works with clients to address legal issues relevant to their business and personal objectives.

Chris Klug

Basswood Counsel

+1 202-980-4788

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Basswood Counsel Co-Founder Christopher Klug Joins Integra International's Global Board as an Observer News Provided By Basswood Counsel PLLC November 24, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.