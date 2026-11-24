MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual initiative encourages families to shop local this Small Business Saturday and discover independently owned toy stores through Astra's Neighborhood Toy Store Locator

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, a little magic is waiting right around the corner. November is Neighborhood Toy Store Month, an annual campaign from Astra, the nonprofit trade association for the specialty toy industry, designed to raise awareness for the value these small businesses bring to their communities and encourage families to shop local. With Small Business Saturday approaching on November 28, the campaign is shining a spotlight on the thoughtfully curated products, knowledgeable staff, and personalized shopping experiences that make these toy stores special.

“For almost 35 years, Astra has championed independent retailers and the important role they play in their communities,” said Kathy Trivisonno, Interim Executive Director at Astra.“Through initiatives like Neighborhood Toy Store Month, we're helping our members build visibility, strengthen customer relationships, and remind families of the lasting impact of shopping local.”

For participating retailers, the Neighborhood Toy Store Month initiative creates opportunities to turn Astra's support into meaningful customer engagement.“We love Neighborhood Toy Store Month because it helps us to amplify the message to Shop Local First and gives us access to the tools, resources, and giveaways we need to have awesome events all month,” said Theresa Duncan, owner of Villa Villekulla Toys in Fernandina Beach, FL.

To help families connect with independent toy stores, Astra offers its Neighborhood Toy Store Locator, , making it easy to discover the toy experts, unique products, and personalized recommendations in their own communities.

Neighborhood Toy Store Month is one example of Astra's year-round commitment to strengthening the specialty toy industry. Through education, networking, advocacy, and opportunities for business growth, Astra brings together retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, and industry partners to learn, collaborate, and build relationships. That commitment continues at the 2027 Astra Marketplace & Academy, a specialty toy industry trade show and educational event taking place June 6 – 9 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Early-bird registration rates are now available for Astra members and non-members through February 28, 2027. Industry professionals can learn more and register at ma.astratoy.org.

About Astra

Founded in 1992, Astra, the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association, is a nonprofit, member-driven trade group dedicated to engaging, elevating, and promoting the specialty play community. Celebrating 35 years in 2027, Astra continues to bring together independent toy retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, and other industry professionals through year-round opportunities to learn, collaborate, and share expertise. Its annual Marketplace & Academy is a key gathering for the specialty toy industry, connecting professionals to discover new products, build relationships, and support the future of specialty play.

The association is governed by a 15-member volunteer board representing retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, and affiliates.

Media Contact:

Emma Bruni

Litzky PR

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