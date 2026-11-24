MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shareholders should email ...



The investigation concerns:

Bank of America maintained deficient Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) monitoring systems, underresourcing compliance functions in favor of revenue generation.The Bank failed to detect, track, or report over $5 billion in suspicious transactions to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), including over $1 billion tied to high-risk illicit finance.As a result of these failures, Bank of America faced immense regulatory enforcement actions and multi-billion-dollar penalties, making its prior statements regarding regulatory compliance, risk management, and internal controls materially false and misleading.

The Disclosure & Market Impact

On October 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, FinCEN, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced landmark enforcement actions requiring Bank of America to pay over $1.2 billion in penalties for widespread BSA/AML failures and backlog issues.

Following this disclosure, Bank of America's stock price fell sharply by over 4.8%, closing at $51.39 per share on October 14, 2026, wiping out billions of dollars in market value and causing substantial damages to shareholders.

If you own Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) securities, please contact Fletcher Moore at ....

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

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