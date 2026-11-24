MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With the holiday and Mardi Gras seasons ahead, the New Orleans firm offers tips for groups riding on party trailers and buses.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Chopin Law Firm is encouraging people who book party trailers and party buses to plan ahead for safety after a crash on Gentilly Boulevard sent 10 people to the hospital Sunday night.

According to local news reports, a party trailer carrying 31 passengers was stopped in the 2600 block of Gentilly Boulevard near Dillard University at about 11:15 p.m. on November 22 when an SUV struck it from behind. A second car then struck the SUV. New Orleans EMS reported taking 10 people to hospitals with minor injuries. The other 21 passengers declined transport. The New Orleans Police Department is handling the investigation.

"We're really glad to hear everyone's injuries were minor," said Justin Chopin, owner and managing partner of The Chopin Law Firm. "We'll leave the details to NOPD. But with so many groups booking party rides this time of year, we want people to know how to keep themselves safer on board."

Open party trailers don't offer the same protection as a car or bus. Many passengers ride standing or sitting on benches without seat belts. In a rear-end collision, even a low-speed hit can throw riders into rails, seats, or each other. In multiple-vehicle crashes like Sunday's, a second impact can follow the first within seconds.

"People think of these rides as a slow cruise around the neighborhood, and most of the time that's what they are," Chopin said. "But a trailer stopped in traffic at night is easy to miss if a driver behind it isn't paying attention."

The Chopin Law Firm shares these tips for groups riding on party trailers and buses:

- Ask the operator about seating and safety rules before booking.

- Sit down whenever the vehicle is moving or stopped in traffic.

- Hold onto a rail and stay away from the rear and open edges.

- Pick a group member to stay alert and watch out for everyone.

- Get checked by a doctor after any crash, even if the injuries seem minor.

"Neck and back pain can take a day or two to show up after a crash," Chopin said. "Getting checked out early gives you peace of mind, and it helps you catch anything that needs care."

The Chopin Law Firm is located at 650 Poydras Street, Suite 1550, New Orleans, LA 70130, and can be reached at (504) 500-8000. More information about car crash safety in New Orleans is available on the firm's website.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm is a New Orleans personal injury law firm that represents injured people and their families throughout Louisiana. The firm handles car and truck accidents, maritime and offshore injuries, premises liability, workers' compensation, and wrongful death claims. Its attorneys bring prior experience representing insurance companies and corporations, giving clients an inside view of how the other side approaches a case. Learn more at chopinlawfirm.

Justin Chopin

The Chopin Law Firm

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The Chopin Law Firm Shares Party Trailer Safety Tips After Gentilly Crash Injures 10 News Provided By Justin Chopin, The Chopin Law Firm November 24, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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